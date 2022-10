Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon

Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor and Alabama State Eddie Robinson Jr. were collegiate stars. Connell Maynor was the star quarterback for North Carolina A&T, and linebacker Eddie Robinson Jr. led the Alabama State Hornets defense.

The two coaches met as players in the 1991 Heritage Bowl when Alabama State (11-0-1) won 36-13 over North Carolina A&T (9-3).

Robinson chided Alabama A&M about winning as he did playing for Bama State, but Maynor responded with a drop-the-mic moment.

The Magic City Classic will be held between Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) and Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 28. Alabama A&M leads the all-time Magic City Classic series record at 41-34-4.