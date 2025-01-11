Coach Michael Vick Strengthens Norfolk State's Coaching Staff With New Hires
Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his coaching staff on Saturday morning.
"I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football," Vick said. "The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them."
The new assistant coaches include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.
Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator
Gavin comes to Norfolk State from Florida Memorial, where he held the role of co-defensive coordinator. The Lions forced a SUN-conference best 13 fumbles last season, ranking second in the league with 13 interceptions as well. Prior to coaching, he played in the NFL for six seasons including stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins.
Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach
Brown spent the last seven years at the Apprentice School as the team's offensive coordinator. The Builders' enjoyed historic success on that side of the ball during his tenure, scoring a school-record 37.8 points per game in 2022 on the path to a 9-1 record. An All-American at the University of Virginia, Brown was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and spent four years with the organization, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach
Smith worked alongside Gavin at Florida Memorial as the team's co-defensive coordinator, after joining the program as defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. He mentored and developed cornerback Marcell Blocker, who received the 2024 SUN Conference Defensive Back of the Year award after recording 13 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. Prior to FMU, Smith served as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Ave Maria University (2021-22).
Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach
Cross has leaned on his distinguished playing career to mentor aspiring athletes for over a decade. Getting his coaching start at North Atlanta High School, he most recently founded TrueEdge Sports, a youth organization dedicated to running comprehensive developmental football camps. A three-year starter at Georgia Tech, Cross signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, garnering valuable mentorship from All-Pro defensive linemen Mario Williams, Marcell Dareus, and Kyle Williams.
LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach
Reynolds learned from some of the most respected figures in football, working with multiple NFL organizations. He completed the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, providing special assistance to improve fundnamental techniques on the defensive side of the ball. He also mentored student-athletes at the IMG Academy through the NFL International Player Pathway Program. A standout linebacker at the University of Virginia, Reynolds played in the NFL for nine years including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.
Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach
Bullock comes to NSU from across the bay, spending two years as the offensive line coach of the Hampton football program, earning the titles of run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator as well. The Pirates averaged 195.8 yards per game on the ground last season, ranking second in the CAA. He brings experience from multiple HBCU's, coaching previously at Hampton, North Carolina Central, and Morgan State. He also worked summer NFL internships with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.
Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator
Adams remains on the Norfolk State coaching staff, previously serving as the team's defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and linebackers coach. The Spartans forced 21 turnovers in 2024, racking up 13 interceptions. Sophomore linebacker AJ Richardson was named to the All-MEAC First Team after securing a 100-tackle season.
DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations
McMillan comes to Norfolk State with previous experience in managerial roles, providing project oversite and logistics management at multiple organizations. Serving as Director of V7 Sports Operations, McMillan has spent over five years in youth sports development. He also gained experience through a Director of Football Operations internship at Virginia Tech in 2024.
NOTES FROM COACH VICK'S INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE
Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb formally introduced NSU head football coach Michael Vick at a press conference on Monday morning in front of a room filled with media, friends, and partners.
"BEHOLD!" Vick said to greet the audience. "I'm getting used to saying that with authority."
The festivities began with remarks from Bishop Kim W. Brown, speaking for the Norfolk State Board of Visitors. NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston stepped up to the microphone next, highlighting the significance of Vick's arrival to the prestigious university.
"From my conversations with Michael, I knew he was a transformational human," Adams-Gaston said. "I knew that he understood what it takes to change young men's lives and make them leaders of our institution. In transforming their lives, he will transform our football team and our football success at Norfolk State."
Webb took the stage next, welcoming Vick back to the Hampton Roads area and emphasizing the characteristics that made the Newport News native such a strong selection.
"A leader with unparallelled experience on the field, a deep understanding of the game, and a passion for mentoring the next generation of athletes, Michael Vick is a name that resonates with football fans around the world." Webb said. "A dynamic player who redefined what it means to be a quarterback, Michael's legacy includes not only his athletic achievements, but his ability to inspire and overcome challenges."
Announcing Vick as the 19th head coach of Norfolk State's football program, Dr Webb and Adams-Gaston presented the man of the hour with a custom No. 7 Norfolk State jersey.
Vick shared some of the sentiments of his first conversation with the Spartan football team, referencing the coaches throughout his playing career that left a lasting impact on his life.
"I had a chance to talk to them on Saturday as a team and it was more so about creating a winning culture," Vick said. "Anywhere I've played or been around a team of people who found success, they always had a good culture. Andy Reid created a great culture. Mike Tomlin had a great culture."
Vick thanked the Spartan fanbase, administration, and leadership for trusting him with this opportunity, vowing to make the most of it.
"You see the future in me, I see the future in myself, and I hope that the young men that we serve see the future in themselves." Vick said. "That is the most important part of all of this. So we are going to make the most out of this. We're going to win, we're going to have fun and give this 110 percent."
Amongst several famous figures in attendance, NBA and Hampton Roads legend Allen Iverson expressed to reporters afterwards the joy he felt seeing his longtime friend on stage.
"I'm just happy," Iverson said. "I'm proud of him. We deserve this. It's a beautiful day and I'm just happy to be a part of it."