HBCU Legends

Coach Tremaine Jackson Sounds Off On PV Nation: Why Isn't Homecoming Sold Out?

Prairie View A&M Panther head coach sounded off on the PV Nation for low Homecoming ticket sales.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M Head Football Coach on the sidelines of the Panthers game against UTRGV.
HOUSTON — The Tuesday before Homecoming 2025, better known as "HILLMATIC," finds Prairie View A&M gearing up for a celebration unlike any other in the conference. The SWAC West division leaders (5-2, 4-0 SWAC) return to The Hill after a dominant 24-3 victory over Southern. Now it's time for the Coach Tremaine Jackson and the Panthers team to welcome alums, family, and friends for one of the year's biggest weekends.

However, Coach Jackson had an important message for the PV Nation in a social media post on IG and X: BUY YOUR TICKETS! Evidently, the Prairie View A&M faithful haven't sold out the stadium for Homecoming 2025.

"PV Nation, Happy Homecoming," Coach Tremaine Jackson said. "I just talked to Josh, our ticket guy, and the game isn't sold out — and I can’t understand why. This is Homecoming at Prairie View A&M! We have Panther Stadium, we have a winning team, and we need that energy from our fans. If the game isn’t sold out, why even come back here?"

With the team leading in the SWAC, you would expect ticket sales to be brisk for Homecoming.  

Jackson continued his message with a challenge to the Panther Nation: "There's no line. Where's the line? There was a line out here when we went to the Cotton Bowl. Where is the line?... Make sure you support this Panther football team. Go Panthers!"

Prairie View A&M has one of the best homecoming tailgates in the nation. Hundreds will set up outside of Panther Stadium with food, fun, and festivities hours before the game.   

With Panther Stadium ready to rock for “HILLMATIC,” Coach Jackson and the Panthers are counting on the PV faithful to turn out in full force and make this Homecoming one to remember.

Major PV Homecoming Events

  • Comedy Show: Oct. 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the MSC Auditorium 
  • Super Hump Day: Oct. 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Alumni Field 
  • Homecoming Parade: Oct. 25, 2025 
  • Football Game: Oct. 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Panther Stadium, featuring the PVAMU Panthers vs. Lincoln University Oaklanders 
  • Homecoming Coronation: Oct. 20, 2025, at 6:00 PM in the Ballroom 

  • Official Hashtags:  #PVHC2K25, #PVHomecoming, #Hillmatic 
  • Parade:  University Drive will be closed for the parade from 6:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Participants must complete a waiver. Parking must be paid for in advance, and all vehicles must enter through the West Gate.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will host Lincoln Oaklanders (CA) at Prairie View's Homecoming 2025 - "HILMATIC" on Saturday, Oct. 25. The kickoff will be at 2:00 PM CT. Viewers can watch the broadcast of the SWAC TV app live from Panther Stadium.

