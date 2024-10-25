HBCU Legends

Cobie Durant Shines For The Rams, HBCU Football Star Won NFL Weekly Honors

The former SCS Bulldog is becoming a rising star in the National Football League.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
South Carolina State alum and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cobie Durant is becoming a rising star in the National Football League. The former HBCU football star was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7. During a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Durant intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. His head coach, Sean McVay, gave him a gameball for his performance.

Both turnovers created by Durant led to the Rams scoring points in the contest. After his interception, running back Kyren Williams registered a 13-yard Rams touchdown. The fumble he forced resulted in a 33-yard scoop-and-score by safety Kam Curl.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) knocks the ball out of the hands of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. The ball was recovered by Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) and runback for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The L.A. Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 8's game action for the league. Durant notched five tackles during the game.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Durant as the 142nd selection in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, the former SCS Bulldog had 151 interception return yards, leading the National Football League in 2022. One was a pick-six of Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien in Week 16 of that season.

Cobie Durant has 36 game appearances and recorded 78 tackles, 2.0 sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and scored a defensive touchdown in the NFL.

