HBCU Legends

Connell Maynor Fired By Alabama A&M

The Bulldogs have started the search for a new head football coach after releasing Connell Maynor.

Kyle T. Mosley

Alabamna A&M head coach Connell Maynor against Alabama State University at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., during the Magic City Classic on Saturday October 27, 2018. Magic13 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser
Coach Connell Maynor is out as the head football coach at Alabama A&M University. Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant announced the change in leadership by announcing the university is "relieving head coach Connell Maynor from his duties, effective immediately. A national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately as well."

"We want to thank Connell Maynor for his seven seasons at Alabama A&M University," Bryant said "We wish him well in all his future endeavors."

Alabama A&M finished fourth in the SWAC East the previous three seasons.

Maynor finishes his tenure at Alabama A&M with an overall record of 40–32 and a conference record of 28–21 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The Bulldogs won the abbreviated SWAC Championship in 2021.

Throughout his 13-year career as a head coach at three different institutions, Maynor amassed an overall record of 105–63.

