Deion Sanders Calls RB Sy'veon Wilkerson 'A Pro'

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson may be the "biggest transfer pickup in at least FCS football" for the 2022 season, Jamie Walker tweeted on Sunday. The longtime play-by-play announcer has a valid point.

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (26) pushes forward as offensive lineman Kirk Ford (70) holds back Grambling defensive lineman Wesley Green (92) during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. JSU won 66-24. Tcl Grambling Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders is central to a Jackson State offense full of highly-talented skill players named Shane Hooks, Dallas Daniels, and Willie "Big Play" Gaines.

Still, this is football.

As a season progresses into November and December, a team must have a reliable and punishing running back to keep the offense grinding - this is Sy'veon Wilkerson.

The one-time West Virginia recruit and Delaware State transfer have given Brett Bartolone's offense the necessary punch to keep defenses guessing. Last season, the Tigers were heavily pass-oriented. Today, the Tigers use a mix of the run and pass to keep defenders off schedule.

Jackson State Tigers running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) runs the ball as Alabama State Hornets takes on Jackson State Tigers at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Jackson State Tigers leads Alabama State Hornets 10-6 at halftime. Credit: © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Monday, Coach Sanders told HBCU Legends:

"To have a running back who's consistent. And I truly mean consistent. The way he practices, the way he goes about his job, and he's physical. He could run by you. He could run through you, as well as catches the ball out of the backfield."

Saturday, he echoed his earlier sentiments on Wilkerson:

"Sy'veon is a dog, man. This is who he is, he's a pro. He's physical. He run outside of tackles inside the tackles, he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He's no, he's not shy to put his head in there and block and protect our quarterback. He's a pro. And I'm proud to coach him. I really am. Easy coaching guys like that."

Jackson State cornerback Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) breaks a tackle by Grambling defensive back Ryan Fields (21) during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Tcl Grambling Jackson State Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

After nine contests, Wilkerson ranks No. 2 in the SWAC and No. 17 in the FCS with 155 rushes, 887 rushing yards, averages 98.6 yards per game, seven rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown. Get this, his 887 yards rushing equals the No. 19 FBS running back Devon Achane from Texas A&M.

His presence has made a significant difference for the Tigers. If a coach trusts a running back during crucial times of a tight and competitive contest, it could measure a team's ability to reach the postseason.

Saturday's display of 25 carries for 215 yards is enough for Coach Sanders, Bartolone, and his quarterback Shedeur Sanders to know they have an exceptional talent in Sy'veon Wilkerson.