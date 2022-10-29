Deion Sanders is an HBCU Ambassador

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are in the news almost daily. They are enjoying unprecedented levels of notoriety and publicity. It is happening, and it is long overdue. That is my opinion.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is seen during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Valley State in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Schools throughout the HBCU landscape are receiving more money and more awards for excellence. Companies and corporations are recruiting our students for leadership positions. Internships are open for students so they can gain the necessary experiences.

There aren't many functions we attend where we don't hear somebody talking about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

I am a Johnson C. Smith University graduate in Charlotte, NC, and part of my graduate training is from Howard University in Washington, DC. Both are HBCUs.

Growing up in North Carolina put me in the middle of the land of HBCUs. At every turn, there was a Historically Black College and University.

Many of us had traditional pathways to HBCUs as our moms, dads, uncles, aunts and other relatives went to HBCUs, while others took another route to get there.

The route taken or the road less traveled does not minimize their contributions nor lessen their stature within the HBCU family.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders works the game against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

One person who took a detour to get there is Deion Sanders. He graduated from Talladega College, an HBCU in Talladega, Alabama. He started at Florida State University. It is my thinking. It's not necessarily where you start. It's how and where you finish.

Since Deion Sanders put his foot on Jackson State University soil, he is now putting his footprint on HBCUs. JSU is the immediate recipient of his good work, but all Historically Black Colleges and Universities are also the beneficiaries.

Here are some questions at the end zone for you. Before Coach Deion Sanders arrived at Jackson State University a few years ago, did you ever consistently see HBCU football on television? Did you ever hear national commentators talk about the week's HBCU game?

We had the annual Grambling University and Southern University football game on television the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Give or take a game or two; that was about it.

Now HBCU football has gained greater television exposure. I watched Morgan State University and North Carolina Central University on ESPN. Mind you, that was on a Thursday night.

We can muse about the whys and the ifs, yet the fact is that Deion Sanders was directly responsible for that game being in prime time. That is my opinion. You may have a different take on it.

As the football season evolves, HBCUs will garner more attention. Look out for the bowls and playoffs, as they will be well-represented.

HBCU basketball and other sports like track and field and tennis will continue to benefit from this charismatic leader.

I never thought I would see this type of reaction to HBCUs. Now instead of a regional presence, they have a world presence.

The spark ignited by Coach Sanders has turned into a blaze. The spread of good news.

JSU is undefeated thus far. We will see what happens as the season unfolds. Win or lose. Coach Sanders is fully committed to Jackson State University.

He is doing a lot to raise awareness about the importance of HBCUs. We know that he is an ambassador for our schools. He is one of us. Let's embrace and celebrate it.

Are there other HBCU ambassadors? Of course, there are as there should be. Each of us has a role to play. However, we can say without hesitation or reservation that Deion Sanders is in that number.

So, let's be clear and concise with enthusiasm and conviction that Deion Sanders is an HBCU ambassador.