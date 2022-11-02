Skip to main content

Deion Sanders' Powerful Message for 'Who to Kick it With'

Deion Sanders' message after the untimely death of the rapper TakeOff should be shared to young athletes across the sports world.

Monday night, the famous rapper TakeOff lost his life in Houston during a dice game, and Coach Prime took notice of the situation. Young Dolph was close to the Jackson State program before his death in November last season.  

Houston is the 4th-largest city in the United States and one of the most dangerous. I know this to be true because I live here.

Today, after hearing the news about TakeOff's death, Coach Prime wisely warned his team he would not allow them out of the hotel before meeting with Texas Southern Saturday night.

"So that eliminates all y'all leaving the hotel. Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice," Coach Sanders mandated to his players.

One of the more poignant messages in his morning speech was for the athletes to realize that they represent a new level in their lives. It's a fact often lost or ignored by someone "making it out of the hood." 

Often an athlete's new-found notoriety isn't as appreciated as many have tragically experienced. Consequently, in the case of Young Dolph and TakeOff, the hood could come back and destroy a promising future in a quick second.

In spite of the difficult situation, Deion Sanders' message should be shared and revered across the spectrum of sports.

"All of us are still evolving into what God has called us to be, and that's change. You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot kick it with the multitude of women that you kicked it with. You cannot associate in the same realm that once associated with. You're going to have to change if you expect change," Sanders declared to his football team.

Change is difficult, especially for a young athlete who was never mentored in the manner Coach Prime mentors.  Transitioning from you familar place of home to an new zip code is challenging and comes with a new set of problems to navigate.  Hopefully, eyes have been opened with the losses of Dolph, TakeOff and other young rappers — but, will the hearts follow and heed Sanders' message?

We shall see.

