Skip to main content

Deion Sanders on HBCU Realignment: 'We're Already Speaking About it'

Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders spoke to ESPN about the XFL HBCU Showcase at JSU and prominent HBCU schools realignment.

On Saturday morning, Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders and XFL owners Danny Garcia and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spoke to ESPN about the XFL HBCU Showcase at JSU.

The most significant discussions were Sanders' thoughts on the current state of NCAA realignment and the financial impact on prominent HBCU schools. Realignment "has a tremendous effect," Sanders said to ESPN's Jay Harris. "Sooner or later, some of the prominent schools are going to have to make a decision. What do we want to do? Do we want to sit back and adhere to tradition? Or, do want to put ourselves in a financial situation that our school prospers. You really got to factor that in and weigh those options. There are some tremendous options that a few of those school are going to be faced with."

These options of either collectively forming a "HBCU Super- or Mega-conference" have been talking points with HBCU experts for quite some time. I wrote that either a unified formation takes place, or HBCU schools like Jackson State, Southern, FAMU, or Grambling would be approached and recruited by more prominent and well-funded conferences in the FCS or FBS.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sanders first opened the topic of a possible SWAC and MEAC merger during last season's Orange Blossom Classic press conference.  The MEAC immediately rebuffed Sanders' statement.  Howard flirted with leaving the MEAC during the offseason.  Last year, FAMU and Bethune-Cookman left to join the SWAC and North Carolina A&T and Hampton jettisoned the conference for the Big South (now both in the CAA).

These talking points will have coaches, presidents, athletic directors, and commissioners furthering the hypotheses at the SWAC and MEAC media days within the next couple of weeks.

Top 5 HBCU Coaches Under 45
Football

Top 5 HBCU Coaches Under 45: ESPN's 4 + 1

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 15, 2022
SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland
Basketball

SWAC Commissioner, Dr. McClelland's Historic Appointment at NCAA

By Kyle T. Mosley and SWAC PRJul 14, 2022
25 HBCU Players on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
Football

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List Selects 25 HBCU Players

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 13, 2022
Cole and Williams
Football

Doug Williams, Johnnie Cole Discuss Black Coordinators' Importance for HBCU Players

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 13, 2022
Shedeur Sanders
Football

What Players Are Scheduled for 2022 SWAC Football Media Day?

By SWAC PR and HBCU LegendsJul 12, 2022
Howard Golfers 9
Golf

United Debuts HBCU Golf Series 'Game Recognize Game'

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 12, 2022
MJ Randolph (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

2022 NBA x HBCU Showcase Teams, Players

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 11, 2022
Blow the Whistle Podcast - Grambling Fires Coach
Volleyball

Blow the Whistle Podcast: Grambling Fires Volleyball Coach After Investigation

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 5, 2022