Deion Sanders Hosts P-Valley Cast, Rick Ross, and Celebrities at Jackson State's Homecoming

Deion Sanders' star power was in full effect as the cast of a show, hip hop artists, politicians, and entertainers filled the sidelines at Jackson State's homecoming.

Deion Sanders Meets P-Valley Stars

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland called Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders a "superstar."   He was correct.  Coach Prime had the luminaries desiring to gravitate around the JSU Homecoming festivities and watched the Tigers dispatch the Campbell Fighting Camels 22-14.

Earlier this season, Sanders mentioned how he liked P-Valley and invited the cast to homecoming.  Well, they took him up on his offer, and Nicco Annan, Morocco Omari, and fellow P-Valley cast members came to The Vet to meet Coach Prime.

Hip Hop legends Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross also attended and celebrated the win with the Tigers team inside their locker room.

Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media recorded the videos.

Jackson State has another test in Week 9 as the Southern Jaguars will visit the Tigers.  The game could become a preview of the 2022 SWAC Championship if both teams keep their standings in the SWAC East and West divisions.

