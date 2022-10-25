Deion Sanders Talks HBCUs Touching the 'Majority, Not Just the Minority'

The way Deion Sanders leverages his name, image, and likeness to support the HBCU sports landscape should be modeled and appreciated by HBCU sports leaders. There is a direct correlation between his star power, the success of the Jackson State football team, and the rise in HBCU football's popularity.

Over two seasons, we have witnessed the convergence of Sanders with the world of Hip Hop, entertainment, and politics, and it has filtered into mainstream media - at one point, was dismissive of his coaching future.

Dr. Kenyatta Cavil labeled it the 'The Prime Effect' over a year ago, which rings true to this day. His influence continues to expand beyond the traditional HBCU culture and has entered the mainstream.

Sports Illustrated produced a cover story, and the '60 Minutes' feature on Sanders and Jackson State is unprecedented. It's evidence that the HBCU sports landscape is garnering the attention it lacked for many a year - even through the years of the legendary Eddie Robinson.

On Saturday, Coach Sanders invited the P-Valley cast to visit Jackson State's homecoming. Before the contest, he spoke to them about the importance of their audience's demographics.

At Week 9's SWAC Coaches Press Conference, Coach Prime spoke about the importance of delivering the HBCU sports message to mainstream America.

"I think it is very important," Sanders commented. "You gotta understand P-Valley is a wonderful show, which should be an award-winning show that touches all demographics, all social climates, and whosoever will. Shouldn't we be like that? As men and women, we should not be judgmental by any means. We should open our arms and our hearts to everyone and show them love and respect, and appreciation. I feel like that's what we should do with HBCUs. We got to open our hearts and our minds to changes, to different ideologies, and just different thoughts and proceed with those thoughts and make them manifest. We can't be narrow-minded and closed-minded, thinking and saying, 'Well, it worked like this 20 years ago.' No, no. It really didn't. We say it did, but it really didn't. And no one talks about the truth of matter of we have some dysfunction, and we need to fix it. So I'm just willing to go out there and step out and say, 'You know what, I want to all to come.' I want to invite everybody. I don't know who's coming this week. We got a whole lineup of people that we could choose. And we're going to keep on continuing to do what we do because we're trying to reach, teach, and touch the majority, not the minority. We've already touched the minority."

Last weekend's homecoming was proof of the new demographics connected to Sanders and the JSU program. Further corroboration was in the news that ESPN College GameDay will visit Jackson State for the Southern University contest.

No other HBCU program has had the GameDay crew of hosts Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and former Super Bowl MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard visit with its live remote. It's an honor typically reserved for Power 5 programs. Still, the influence of Deion Sanders and Jackson State is undeniable.

No matter what other coaches say or feel, this is a pivotal moment for HBCU football.

Sanders and JSU are cresting toward the top of HBCU and FCS football. The program's sheer magnetism benefits the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC, as well it illuminates the disparities between HBCUs and Power 5s. Future recruits will be watching and wondering if they could play for an HBCU program.

For HBCU sports to continue advancing, it truly is time to "reach, teach, and touch the majority," as Coach Sanders noted.

What will the immediate impact be for HBCU sports?

We shall see.