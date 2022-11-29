Skip to main content

Delaware State Fires Head Coach Milstead

Delaware State decided to relieve head coach Milstead of his duties.

On Monday, Delaware State University fired head football coach Rod Milstead after five seasons leading the Hornets. Director of Athletics Alecia Shield-Gadson announced Milstead was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Hornets' football program effective immediately. 

Rod Milstead

"We thank coach Milstead for his service to our football program and the university the past five years and wish him well in his future endeavors,"  Shields-Gadson said. "The university will soon begin a national search for a new head football coach."

The Hornets football program struggled for consistency and posted a 17-33 overall record and a 7-18 mark in the MEAC under Milstead. Delaware State (5-6, 2-3 MEAC) was fourth in the conference record for the 2022 football season. 

Shields-Gadson elevated veteran assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jeff Braxton to serve as interim head coach.

