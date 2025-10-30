Delaware State's Rebirth Fueled By Heart, Brotherhood, And Star Power

HBCU Legends

What's fueling how DeSean Jackson, Clinton Portis, and coaches are reshaping DSU’s culture, becoming a playoff contender, and showcasing the power of the running game on a national stage?

Kyle T. Mosley

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson celebrates his first win as a college head coach after the Hornets' 37-32 win against Albany at Alumni Stadium in Dover on Sept. 6, 2025. Two weather delays stretched the game past seven hours.
Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson celebrates his first win as a college head coach after the Hornets' 37-32 win against Albany at Alumni Stadium in Dover on Sept. 6, 2025. Two weather delays stretched the game past seven hours. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This season, Delaware State football is rewriting its reputation, powered by bold leadership and a personality delivering unexpected victories to a perennial underdog. Tonight, the Hornets’ dramatic transformation takes center stage as they face Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field on ESPNU—offering the nation a front-row seat to one of HBCU football’s (if not college football's) most compelling turnarounds.

The matchup won't be your average MEAC clash. It's the latest chapter in a story about how two football legends — DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick — are humbly reshaping the HBCU football landscape.

Jackson vs. Vick
Clinton Portis: Coaching with Heart

For former NFL All-Pro Clinton Portis, now the running backs coach at Delaware State, it's not just about the X's and O's; it's the personal investment in each player's future fueling the Hornets' success.

"Every kid is different," Portis told First Take. "Learning your kids—getting them to trust you, earning their respect, always being respectful, is everything. Once kids realize you genuinely care, that sets the tone. Whether their next level is the NFL or another school, I want to help get them there. It's not about money or being the boss—our staff's committed to changing DSU's culture, and the players know it's from the heart."

This culture shift has powered Delaware State from preseason afterthoughts to a team that has captured national attention with a 5-3 record under first-year head coach DeSean Jackson.

"From March, when we were projected at the bottom, to now — look at us. We've come a long way, and it's all about believing in the kids and each other," Portis added.

DeSean Jackson: Making HBCU History—Home in Philly

Head coach DeSean Jackson, the NFL legend and architect of the "VICK-JACKSON BOWL," is hosting Norfolk State in an NFL stadium where he made so many memories. It's more than a game... It's a moment for all football fans.

"It was orchestrated by myself for our kids and our alumni. Philly, Delaware—everybody, show out. This is history," Jackson said.

The storyline is even sweeter: Jackson will face off as coach against Michael Vick, his former Eagles teammate and one of football's most dynamic playmakers.

"It's the first time, ever, two legendary teammates coach against each other at their own NFL home. Philly will be rocking—it's war time. I love my brother, but this week, there is no talking until it's over," said Jackson, noting the playful but profound pre-game silence with Vick.

The Value of a Run Game

The First Take crew pressed the theme: is a star running back or receiver more essential to playoff football?

Portis' answer was direct: "It's always dope to have a great running back. Look at Super Bowl teams, they run the football. Even with all the talk about quarterbacks—playoff football comes down to running, especially in the winter months. The running game travels, it wins in the cold, and it keeps you in every game."

The First Take panel agreed, noting a strong run game is the common denominator in championship football, regardless of era.

Tonight's HBCU Football Game Is More Than You Average Matchup

Jackson's and Portis' coaching synergy has turned Delaware State into one of the season's most compelling stories. By blending their NFL experience with a focus on genuine mentorship, DSU is changing the narrative about their program.

The Hornets' record-breaking offense and overall physicality have roots in the emotional investment both coaches instill daily.

"It's on," Jackson concluded. "This is what we wanted. For our kids, our families, and our communities. We're ready for this stage, and we're ready for war."

