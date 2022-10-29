Desmond Howard Talks Deion Sanders, Jackson State, and HBCU Football

ESPN College GameDay co-host Desmond Howard spent time with head coach Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team before the highly-anticipated SWAC showdown with the Southern Jaguars.

Saturday's SWAC battle will make GameDay's eleventh time hosting its program at an FCS contest. The last was at the 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge between NCCU and Alcorn State.

Deion Sanders and Desmond Howard were dangerous special teams kick returners in college and NFL. Howard played his collegiate football at the University of Michigan and later had a successful career in the National Football League. Later, he won Super Bowl XXXI MVP honors with the Green Bay Packers.

With his years as a college football analyst and evaluator, I reached out to get the former Heisman Trophy analyst's perspective on the Jackson State football program and HBCU players.

Desmond Howard, ESPN college football analyst and former NFL wide receiver, speaks to the media ahead of GameDay at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Friday, October 28, 2022.

How does it feel to cover a black college with ESPN College GameDay?

"Our whole team always enjoys bringing College GameDay to new campuses for the first time," Howard told HBCU Legends. "Historically, those have been some of our biggest crowds and our greatest shows. For me specifically, I love that we are showcasing HBCUs again. And this time, being on campus at Jackson State, as opposed to broadcasting from a neutral site game, is particularly special. It's a celebration for those who already know how unique the HBCU experience is and a way to expose its uniqueness to those viewers who aren't as familiar."

"I think many of us understand the challenges and inequities that HBCU programs face. One of my key takeaways from my time with Coach Prime earlier this week was learning more about how he's worked so hard to try and even the playing field for his guys. He's used his connections and his resources to improve facilities and other conditions. But unfortunately, every HBCU can't have a Prime. I'd like to see more public and private dollars being used to support Historically Black schools so the playing field can be improved across the board."

Do you believe HBCU players have the talent and skills to play in the NFL?

"Without question," Howard exclaimed. "Some of the greatest players in our sport hailed from HBCUs. At my former playing position, we had the GOAT himself, Jerry Rice. While their paths may not always be as easy, the cream always rises to the top. If the talent is there, the NFL will find you."

GAME DAY FOR JACKSON STATE AND SOUTHERN

Jackson State leads the SWAC East and will likely claim the title within the next few weeks. The Tigers face a formidable foe in the Southern Jaguars, who lead the SWAC West.

Saturday's tilt could be the precursor for the 2022 SWAC Football Championship.

Thus, more than bragging rights will be on the line for the game's winner.

The SWAC Championship rules for hosting dictate that the head-to-head winner could gain a home-field advantage for the December 2 title game. Should Southern defeat JSU and win the SWAC West, they would become the host team. If Jackson State wins the game and the SWAC East title, they will serve as the host team.

Southern at Jackson State will square off at 1:00 PM CT in Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. ESPN3 will broadcast the SWAC "Game of the Week" and all eyes will be watching. Southern leads the all-time series 35-30.