The Rock: A Different Kind of 'Hunger and Grit' With HBCU Players, Polynesians 'Big, Fast, Hungry'

XFL hopefuls showcased their "untapped talent" at the HBCU showcase in Jackson, Mississippi.

League owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, are providing opportunities for professional football hopefuls at their six XFL Showcases across the country. Both are former University of Miami athletes who invited some players to these tryouts to land a spot on an XFL roster in the Spring of 2023.

The past showcases were in DC, Hawaii, Florida, Jackson, and future events in Arizona and Texas.

Two showcases were significant for Garcia and Johnson. The Hawaii Showcase shined the light on Polynesian talent. In contrast, Saturday's HBCU Showcase at Jackson State had an HBCU flavor for the pro football hopefuls.

"There's a different kind of hunger and grit with HBCU players," The Rock proclaimed to reporters.

ESPN anchor Jay Harris asked Dwayne Johnson about the experience of watching athletes work out at the Hawaiian XFL Showcase hosted at his old high school in Honolulu. Even players from the high school were allowed to participate in the drills. Johnson believes this will introduce the young men to the requirements of professional football teams.

"It was an incredible feeling for both of us," said Johnson speaking of him and Garcia. We spent a lot of time with our families over in Hawaii. And, there's a lot of untapped talent throughout the South Pacific. When you look at culturally, the type of player that the Polynesian player is, they are big, they are fast, they are hungry, and they're good looking like me!"

"We had a great time showcasing those players...not only meeting their dream with our opportunity but letting them know we care...you matter, we know the path you're on."

Garcia mentioned that the league would hold a couple of "more showcases in Arizona and Arlington" before the XFL Draft in November. "We're looking at film. There's still a lot more work to be done. A lot of eyes to get on them. But, November is our big date, and January is our camp."

Harris wanted to know the XFL's message for the football players trying out for their league. "Danny's message, and my message to them, is to take advantage of this opportunity. Give it everything you got at this opportunity."

Other advice Johnson mentioned in the interview:

"You have worked your butt off for years to get to this point."

"Lay it all on the line, keep it all on the field."

"How you react and respond to this moment will help shape and define you for the rest of your life."

"The most important thing is the game of life."

Teams and coaches have been selected for the XFL to relaunch in 2023. Former Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow will coach the San Antonio franchise. The league has yet to release official dates for the 2022 XFL Draft, training camps, and games.