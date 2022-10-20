Skip to main content

Doc Gamble Fired by Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff fired head football coach Doc Gamble.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has terminated the contract of head football coach Doc Gamble, per a source. 

Doc Gamble

A UAPB player told HBCU Legends that position coaches informed the team of Gamble's termination via text messages and group chats. He was "shocked" that the administration didn't allow Gamble to speak directly to the team.   

UAPB is on a bye week and is 2-5 overall with its 0-4 SWAC West division record.

Don Treadwell was installed as interim head football coach, per source. Treadwell has been the Golden Lions' assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since October 2020. The UAPB Athletics website confirms Treadwell's new appointment.

Gamble joined UAPB as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the 2018 season. He was promoted to head coach and won the SWAC West division in 2020. He had an 8-15 record as head coach of the Golden Lions.

