Does Shedeur Sanders Win Regardless Of Browns Backup QB Decision?
The Cleveland Browns’ backup quarterback battle took center stage on Saturday, and all of the focus was still on Shedeur Sanders. The former Jackson State star stayed on the sidelines, still working back from an oblique injury earlier in the week, while fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel got his shot to impress coaches and fans in live action.
As the Browns’ backup quarterback battle heats up, Shedeur Sanders is positioning himself to either lock down a spot on Cleveland’s 53-man roster or push another team to make a move for his talent.
Browns' Backup QB Battle Intensifies
How did Dillon Gabriel perform against the Eagles?
Gabriel delivered an efficient performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards. However, his outing was marred by one interception, zero touchdowns, and a costly fumble during a miscue with the running back. That turnover, paired with a pick-six earlier, left him with a 72.2 quarterback rating across his five possessions. Cleveland won the game against Philadelphia, 22-13.
Shedeur Sanders’ Strong Start With the Browns
In contrast, Shedeur Sanders—who started the previous week—showcased more consistency and off-schedule playmaking ability. He was able to read defenses while going through his progressions, at times hitting his second and third options. Sanders connected on 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with an impressive 106.8 passer rating and avoiding any turnovers.
Cleveland has already proven strong this preseason with a dominant 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. But with Kenny Pickett sidelined due to a hamstring injury and veteran Joe Flacco unavailable to throw until the season opener, the spotlight is firmly on the backup quarterback competition.
The pressing question for Browns fans now is: Who has the edge in the battle for Cleveland’s backup QB job—Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders?
Who Is Winning the Browns Backup Quarterback Competition?
With Kenny Pickett sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Joe Flacco unable to throw a pass until the season opener, the question arises: Who is winning the backup quarterback race at this moment?
What Is Stefanski’s Plan for Shedeur Sanders
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already designated Shedeur Sanders for significant playing time in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. This upcoming game is crucial for Sanders, who has received mixed messages from Cleveland's decision-makers. Meanwhile, enthusiastic support for him has been pouring in from Browns fans.
Sanders needs to be decisive and efficient, scoring touchdowns while protecting the football at all costs. Any flaws in his performance could jeopardize his spot on the final 53-man roster. He must outperform Gabriel to make it difficult for the coaches to allow him to hit the free-agent market.
However, Cleveland faces a dilemma. CBS Analyst Emory Hunt commented on the current quarterback situation, saying, "I'm starting to believe that Kevin Stefanski cares more about how his plays look on the whiteboard than how they are actually executed on the field."
Will Another NFL Team Take a Chance on Sanders?
If Sanders becomes a free agent, he may have several potential suitors, but the question remains: will any team be willing to place him on their 53-man roster or only on the practice squad?
The Browns' quarterback position has been a disaster for years. The last 40 starters have been the worst in the league since the franchise returned to Cleveland, ranking dead last in all significant statistical categories.
Gabriel's final performance rating was similar to Sanders', landing somewhere between a B- and a C+, depending on which side of the quarterback battle one favors. Both young quarterbacks may have only 5 to 8 possessions on Saturday to influence Stefanski's decision.
Why Shedeur Sanders Could Be the Ultimate Winner
Sanders could emerge as the overall winner of this competition. Although Flacco may be familiar with Stefanski's system, his last outing in that offense led to a disastrous performance against Houston in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Mistakes like pick-sixes and fumbles will not inspire the Dawg Pound, who deserve hope and excitement.
There's something special about Sanders—something that he displayed last week. I observed Gabriel closely; while he is a good quarterback, something seems to be missing. Admittedly, they are both rookies, but 2.23 million viewers and over 71,000 spectators in Carolina witnessed Sanders' potential.
Final Thoughts: It’s Shedeur’s Time to Shine
Ultimately, the final decision may hinge more on intuition and gut feeling than on statistics and draft status.
Many HBCU fans may switch channels next Saturday, as most will be tuning into the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Kickoff Challenge.
I believe it's Shedeur's time to shine—whether that's with the Browns or another team willing to cultivate his talent and help him succeed.
