Could Dooley, Jackson Hires Challenge Sanders, Jackson State for the SWAC Title in 2022?

Are coaches Eric Dooley and Hue Jackson the right men to lead two of the more prestigious football programs in the SWAC against Deion Sanders and Jackson State?

This forward is for everyone believing that I am about to throw shade on the recent Coach Dooley (Southern) and Coach Jackson (Grambling) news. Rest assured that I am not.

Credit: © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports and SU Athletics

An active few weeks for the SWAC's coaching ranks with Grambling's firing of Broderick Fobbs, Eddie Robinson, Jr. replacing Donald Hill–Eley at Alabama State, and Eric Dooley headed back to Southern.

The open spots at Grambling and Prairie View are prized positions to land. Yet, should Hue Jackson and Grambling agree on contract terms, I doubt if the hires are immediately competitive to challenge Jackson State, Florida A&M, and Alabama A&M for the SWAC title in 2022. Note, I said IMMEDIATELY.

On paper, Florida A&M has the best chance to dethrone the current SWAC Champions. Coach Simmons brings continuity and attracts top-rated recruits to his program. The quarterback position will be the question for the Rattlers in 2022. Also, losing players like Markquese Bell and Xavier Smith will momentarily hit the program, but Buchanan Award Award Nominee Isaiah Land may return.

Why Hiring Dooley Makes Sense

Coach Dooley's return to Louisiana may have a fair shot over as a contender coming out of the SWAC West Division. He's already developed a SWAC championship caliber team at Prairie View. Dooley has over 20 years of SWAC experience as a head and assistant coach.

He knows offenses, understands what it takes to land recruits in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. I believe Dooley will have an advantage over Hue Jackson (if Jackson accepts at Grambling) in recruiting talent for the first season.

Dooley's challenge will be to find a reliable quarterback and create a solid defense to battle Jackson State, FAMU, Alabama A&M, and even Mississippi Valley.

Why Hiring Jackson Makes Sense

Jackson would bring his NFL pedigree to the G-Men. However, he is a 20.5% head coach with an 11-44-1 record. His knowledge of advanced football schemes will be a distinct advantage over a majority of the SWAC opponents.

He's not a slouch in recruiting players and staff. Jackson's expertise will bring an offensive attack that could be problematic with defensively challenged squads. Plus, he knows how to train and develop quarterbacks, which could be great for the talented quarterback Noah Bodden. Jackson has had his misses at head coach in the NFL. He was unceremoniously released after a subpar season with the Raiders in 2010 and turmoil within the Browns in 2018.

Credit: © Scott Heckel/Canton Repository via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Why Hiring Jackson Has Its Challenges

In Jackson's first season as offensive coordinator with Tennessee State, the team was 5-6, 3-3 in the OVC. The Tigers' offense averaged 19.7 points per game against two SWAC teams that could only score 26 points (10 pts vs. Grambling, 16 pts vs. Jackson State), and 50% (18-of-36) in the red zone under Jackson.

I believe both Southern and Grambling programs are a year or two away from challenging Jackson State or Florida A&M in the SWAC. Each coach has pluses and minuses - the bottom line will be the wins in the critical games.

For the moment, Jackson States' reign as SWAC Champions and potentially the HBCU National Champions is not in jeopardy based on the coaching changes. Next season in the SWAC will have duels with plenty of firepower on the gridiron. At least the 49th Bayou Classic should be a highly entertaining affair with Dooley vs. Jackson.

Southern University and Grambling have faithful fans who long to see their teams return to prominence in the SWAC and HBCU football.

We shall see.