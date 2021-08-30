Mr. First: HBCU and NFL Legend James "Shack" Harris

HBCU and NFL legend James "Shack" Harris. He is also the co-founder of the Black College Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

I interviewed HBCU and NFL legends Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. They are the founders of the Black College Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is for February 22, 2022, at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.

Both William and Harris played for the legendary college football coach Eddie Robinson at Grambling University.

The men talk about their journey from football at a major HBCU program to their plight in the National Football League.

Williams' accomplishments are legendary. Still, I wanted to focus on "Mr. First." James "Shack" Harris.

JAMES "SHACK" HARRIS

James "Shack" Harris was the 192 overall draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in the eighth round of the 1969 NFL Draft. I call "Shack" Mr. First for his accomplishments in the National Football League.

His early transition from the collegiate ranks to the professional league was difficult. During his first training camp, Harris would contact Robinson each night to have his mentor guide him to make the team a rookie. Harris became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to start a regular-season game.

He left the Bills organization and signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 1973. He was the backup for veteran John Hadl but soon took over the starting role in 1974. He notched another first and recorded the first perfect passer rating in his debut against the San Francisco 49ers by completing 12 of 15 passes for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns in the contest.

Another of Harris' first was to start in a playoff game and lead his team into the conference championship game as the starting quarterback. After the postseason, Harris earned the honor to play in the 1974 NFC Pro Bowl Game where he became the MVP of the event. Two more firsts.

In 1975, the Los Angeles Rams chose Harris to open the season as their starter - another first for Shack.

He played for the San Diego Chargers until 1981. Harris successfully navigated life-after-football and landed front-office positions with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. As Director of Pro Personnel for the Ravens, the team won Super Bowl XXXV.

Harris had his last first in the NFL when he resigned from the Ravens and accepted the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harris, like Williams, broke through tremendous barriers. Fortunately, he had the fortitude and talent to conquer the limitations and become "Mr. First" for many Black quarterbacks who followed him in the NFL.