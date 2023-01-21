Ed Reed: Bethune-Cookman 'Won't Ratify My Contract' to Become Head Coach

Bethune-Cookman informed Ed Reed the institution wouldn't ratify his contract to become the head football coach of the Wildcats. Reed confirmed the school's decision via a social media posting dated Jan. 20, 2023, but posted on Jan. 21. 2023.

Reed worked onsite at Bethune-Cookman for the past two weeks without an official contract after agreeing in principle to join the college on Dec. 27, 2022.

"Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program. It's my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community, and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening." A portion of Ed Reed's Statement

Last week Reed posted two Tik Tok videos condemning HBCUs while voicing his frustration with Bethune-Cookman. The first video supported Deion Sanders' claims about systemic problems at HBCUs. The second video had Reed expressing anger and frustration with a profanity-laced rant.

The following day Reed officially apologized for losing control and directing his anger at Bethune-Cookman.

REED'S RESPONSE TO BCU DECISION

Reed addressed the Bethune-Cookman players of the university's decision and had Deion Sanders in one of the videos responses.

Today, reports from Daytona are saying the football players are organizing to protest the decision against officially hiring Reed.

Athletic director Reggie Theus offered the Pro Hall of Famer the head coaching position after terminating the contract of Terry Sims. The Wildcats were 2-9 in 2022 under Sims and played most of its games on the road due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Ed Reed became another high-profile celebrity coach in the vein of Deion Sanders to enter the head coaching ranks of an HBCU. Reed and Sanders are close friends, having played together for the Baltimore Ravens NFL franchise from 2004-05. Sources told HBCU Legends that Jackson State offered Reed the head coach position, but he decided not to accept.

Reed served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and has been the chief of staff at his alma mater, the University of Miami, since 2020.

The Destrehan, Louisiana native, was the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft for the Baltimore Ravens. He played for Baltimore Ravens (2002-2012), Houston Texans (2013), and the New York Jets (2013) before retiring from the National Football League.