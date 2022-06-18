Emmitt Smith and IHOP Partner for Father's Day, First-Ever Loyalty Program

Houston, TX — NFL legend Emmitt Smith is a celebrity partner with IHOP for its first-ever loyalty program, International Bank of PancakesSM. Smith joined IHOP approximately five months ago to launch the rewards program to help those loyal customers build points towards discounts or possibly free servings at the restaurant.

Besides Smith being a Pro Football Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, and spokesperson, the role he relishes is being a father of his three children, Rheagen, Skylar, and Emmitt Smith IV. "With Father's Day coming up this weekend, IHOP and myself decided to double up for the fathers," Smith said. "Because the fathers will go to IHOP, bring the families, everybody will have a great time, and eat. And the fathers will pull out their wallets, flop them on the table, and pay the bill. So he should get double the points. So at a later time, if he would like quiet time with coffee and pancakes, those PanCoins will come in handy."

IHOP shared that the PanCoin is a crypto pancake that lives in the IHOP mobile app and on IHOP.com. The brand developed it in its research to find what rewards would genuinely bring happiness to IHOP guests.

Emmitt Smith; Courtesy IHOP

"IHOP is building a sustainable program. I'm excited in terms of the success of the program and, more importantly, what it's doing for families. Families connect over a meal and no better way than to connect over breakfast. IHOP would like to become the breakfast of champions to families with this great program."

IHOP customers and guests can sign up for an account and receive free pancakes on their birthday, exclusive offers, rewards that stack up, secret menu offerings, and the ability to Pay 'N Go using their own devices from the mobile app.

Emmitt Smith; Courtesy IHOP

Smith concluded, "so we're trying to take care of fathers this weekend because this is a special weekend for all fathers around the country."

IHOP enlisted the help of Smith, award-winning actress and comedian Niecy Nash, gymnast influencer and poet Katelyn Ohashi, and a roster of social media influencers and creators to promote the International Bank of Pancakes­SM loyalty program.

IHOP is opening the vault for guests to enroll in the program and start earning PanCoins at www.ihop.com/rewards.

