ESPN's First Take Visits Morehouse College
Today, Morehouse College and the Atlanta University Center will host First Take with Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith, Cam Newton, and Molly Qerim. The live on-site show's road trip to HBCUs will be its first visit to the campus of Morehouse College.
Two First Take hosts are HBCU alums - Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. Smith is the ESPN signature debate show's executive producer. Meanwhile, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is from Savannah State.
The Atlanta University Consortium family - Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, and Spelman - has been invited to witness the historic visit on Morehouse College's Century Campus Green at 830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. The live broadcast will begin at 9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET to 11:00 AM CT/12:00 AM ET.
Saturday's season finale at B.T. Harvey Stadium will feature the Clark Atlanta Panthers (6-2-1, 5-2 SIAC) squaring off against the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (1-8, 1-6 SIAC).
Expect visits from administrators and coaches from around the AUC.
ABOUT THE 2024 HBCU FIRST TAKE TOUR
The three scheduled broadcasts will piggyback off last season's highly successful outings at Florida A&M and Winston-Salem State. In 2024, Howard University, Tennessee State, and Morehouse College will be honored to host First Take on their respective campuses. Each program will be held on the Fridays before Hampton meets Howard; Tennessee State hosts Eastern Illinois and the premiere Atlanta University Center (AUC) rivalry game as Clark Atlanta visits Morehouse College.
FIRST TAKE SCHEDULE AT HBCUs
Sept. 20 at Howard University (Washington, D.C.)
Howard University, one of the most famous HBCU programs in the country, will face Hampton University the following day in the fourth annual "Battle for the Real HU" game.
Oct. 11 at Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)
The First Take team will be joined by former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who has been the Tennessee State head football coach since 2021.
Nov. 8 at Clark Atlanta at Morehouse College (Atlanta, Ga.)
Historic Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University make up one of the world's oldest and largest associations of HBCUs. This weekend, rivals Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta will face each other at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta for their annual showdown.
FROM FIRST TAKE
First Take has a history of visiting HBCUs or supporting HBCU week since 2019. The show has traveled to Winston-Salem State University (2023) and home to alum, Smith. Savannah State University (2023) is home to alum, Shannon Sharpe. And, to Florida A&M with comedian Kevin Hart and movie producer Will Packer (2021).
The show also celebrated HBCU Week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2022 and at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. in 2019.
First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN.