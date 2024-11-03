First-Year HBCU Football Coaches In Division I Making Their Mark
HOUSTON — The successful emergence of HBCU Division I Football's first-year coaches in the SWAC and MEAC is a compelling sign of change and progress. The new edition of head coaches has assembled solid staff, recruited excellent student-athletes, and are leading better than coaches who, on paper, have 'better' resumes.
Analysts and pundits debate that the lack of tape on their programs and tendencies distinguishes these first-year coaches in the HBCU DI landscape. However, the argument is flawed because we are currently past Week 10. If your program cannot beat rookie head coaches, it's no longer a "fluke"; they're good.
CHENNIS BERRY
Chennis Berry and his South Carolina State Bulldogs in the MEAC are winning. Terrence Graves at Southern within the SWAC West keeps winning. Without Willie Simmons, James Colzie III is running a powerhouse program with a new quarterback at Florida A&M. Cris Dishman is changing the culture at Texas Southern. Mickey Joseph and Cedric Thomas had their teams in position to challenge for the division title.
Before his hire at South Carolina State, HBCU Legends talked about Coach Berry with former coaches and an administrator. One said, "Isn't Benedict a step above a high school program." A decision maker said, "Benedict is a nice DII school." Would it be safe to say that their opinions of the two-time HBCU DII National Championship coach were "WRONG?"
S.C. State has seized control of the MEAC at 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Still, fans should pause before booking tickets to Atlanta. Challenging games with Howard (4-5, 1-1 MEAC), Morgan State (4-5, 1-1), and Norfolk State (3-7, 1-2) remain on the Bulldogs' schedule. Like last year with NCCU, a late-season slip-up could derail State's plan for a Celebration Bowl.
TERRENCE GRAVES
You cannot overlook the work Coach Graves is putting in at Southern University (5-4, 4-1 SWAC). The Jaguars hold a 1.5 lead over Alcorn State in the SWAC West. S.U. dispatched Alabama A&M with a late 75-yard drive to win 25-20. That's been Coach Graves' M.O. (modus operandi) the entire season. Whether it's an overtime win or grinding out victories on the road, Southern is firmly in the driver's seat of the SWAC West.
Doubting Coach Graves should stop today within and outside of the Jaguars Nation. The matchups between Bethune-Cookman, UAPB, and Grambling State deserve our attention, but the path to the SWAC Championship is becoming more apparent for S.U.
THREE COACHES TO WATCH
Taylor received a vote of confidence from JSU by agreeing to a contract extension during his second season as head coach. Last season, T.C. Taylor took over the Jackson State Tigers football team, leading them to a 7-4 record and second place in the SWAC East.
Jackson State currently leads its division and likely holds the No. 1 spot in most HBCU National Football polls.
Although Alabama State (5-3, 4-1 SWAC) fell to Florida A&M (5-3, 3-1 SWAC), the Hornets remain prime to create chaos in the SWAC East. Eddie Robinson Jr. has done a tremendous job to keep winning with a team down to its 5th-string quarterback in Kareem Keye and without leading rusher Jamarie Hostzclaw.
Should his team defeat Grambling (Week 11), Week 12's match with Jackson State could disrupt the SWAC East division. Final games with Prairie View and Tuskegee would wrap up the year for the Hornets.
Damon Wilson is slowly improving the Morgan State Bears program. Week 10's thrilling 38-37 overtime victory against the scrappy Norfolk State Spartans is signaling it's a team to keep an eye on for the remainder of the season.
The Bears will clash with South Carolina State at home in Baltimore on Saturday, Nov. 16. Should they defeat Delaware State, somehow upset the Bulldogs, and win against Howard in the season finale, the Bears would become the MEAC champs.
The next three weeks of games will settle the opinions on the achievements of these coaches. It's safe to say that HBCU Division I Football is well-positioned for a climactic finale in the 2024 Celebration Bowl.