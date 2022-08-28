Five Storylines for FAMU Ahead of the Jackson State Showdown

Florida A&M gave a valiant effort in the 56-24 loss to North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Amid the compliance issues and without 20 players, including the 2021 Buck Buchanan award winner Isaiah Land, the Rattlers performed admirably for head coach Willie Simmons.

"Everyone knows kind of what we've been doing the last 48 hours," Simmons opened his postgame comments. "I'm extremely proud of how they fought, how they competed, and how they represented what we what we believe in."

Simmons said one of FAMU's goals was accomplished and "showed that they belong at this level."

Besides losing key offensive and defensive players, Florida A&M was closer than expected and behind 28-14 entering halftime.

"But this game is good for us because there won't be an intimidation the next time we go into a stadium with 50 plus-thousand people," Coach Simmons noted.

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) throws a pass during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

STORYLINE #1: JEREMY MOUSSA IS REALLY GOOD!

New starter Jeremy Moussa surprised many by passing 28/38 for 279 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He appeared calm and poised on FAMU's opening drive that answered UNC's to knot the game at 7-7. For the most part, Moussa controlled the tempo and climbed the pocket most of the night to make a few exceptional throws.

He guided three Rattlers' touchdown drives and one executed field goal:

1st: 8 plays, 75 yards

2nd: 12 plays, 75 yards

3rd: 10 plays, 57 yards

4th: 5, plays, 60 yards

Moussa's performance opens the conversation about the possibility of him starting next week's Jackson State game.

QB Rasean McKay played mop-up duty going 0/1 passing and rushing twice for five yards.

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

STORYLINE #2: RATTLERS' PASS RUSH MISSED ISAIAH LAND

FAMU could not get a consistent pass rush on UNC quarterback Drake Maye. The signal-caller threw 29/37 passes for 294 yards, five touchdowns, and a 92.9 QBR.

Should the Rattlers again be without Land versus Shedeur Sanders, they could see a repeat performance from an opposing quarterback.

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers running back Destin Coates (1) kneels after scoring in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

STORYLINE #3: RATTLERS WORKED TO KEEP IT CLOSE

Besides the lopsided 608 total offensive yards gained by the Tar Heels to the Rattlers' 335 total yards, FAMU kept the game close in other statistics.

"We have some fallen brothers. But you know, just like in the war, when someone falls in the flag falls, and we're hoping someone has to pick it up," Simmons said.

Time of Possession: FAMU - 29:01 vs. UNC - 31:04

First Downs: FAMU- 20 vs. UNC - 29

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omorion Hampton (28) runs the ball during the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

STORYLINE #4: RUSHING DEFENSE MUST IMPROVE

The Tar Heels routed the Rattlers' defensive line with 314 rushing yards on forty carries.

Simmons commented, "We knew coming into the second half that, you know, they're bigger than us stronger than us. And, you know, if it's a game that we don't take our shots and get those opportunities, they're gonna wear us down. And that's what happened the second half, right?"

RB Omarion Hampton registered 14 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

As a team, UNC averaged 7.9 yards per carry. If there's one area of concern for Coach Simmons' defense before navigating a rough SWAC schedule, this is it.

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers receiver Xavier Smith (19) runs after a catch against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

STORYLINE #5: XAVIER SMITH NEEDS HELP

The senior wideout Xavier Smith caught ten passes for 78 yards versus North Carolina.

FAMU's closest receiver to Smith only snagged four receptions.

Darian Oxendine's four catches for 43 yards, and Trevonte Davis caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

An upgraded JSU Tigers secondary with the freshman phenom Travis Hunter will be waiting to shut down the Rattlers' receivers in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Who's ready to step up and become a reliable No. 2 receiver for Moussa or McKay?

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and FAMU head coach Willie Simmons

WHAT'S NEXT

In a Week 1 classic, Florida A&M will take a trip to Miami to play Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 3.

"I think this team has a chance to be be really dangerous. In all three phases. You know, we really worked hard as a staff to recruit a football team that's deep at every position. And I think that's what we have. And if we can get some guys back this coming week, I think we can show everyone what type of team we're capable of being, we're explosive, across the board," Simmons remarked about his team.

The Rattlers plan to seek revenge against the Tigers after losing 7-6 in the 2021 game. At stake? A possible trip to the 2022 Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 17.

Deion Sanders and his star players Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Aubrey Miller Jr., and Travis Hunter will give FAMU another spirited SWAC battle featured on ESPN2 at 3 PM ET.