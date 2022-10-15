Florida A&M-Grambling State Halftime Report.

"We just making some errors as of key times at a touchdown call that Billy buck is still fighting us a little bit we sat keep continue to play and play consistently," Jackson said.

Jackson on what he means about 'keep fighting,' "we should be you know this is a football game is not a fighting match, you know, we got to understand is football and football is played with a lot of emotion. I get it, but we also got to control it."

REPORT

Grambling and Florida A&M had slow starts to open the game.

The Rattlers first start stalled after 5 plays and 18 yards.

The G-Men's 9-play, 45-yard drive ended at the 45-yard line.

Next FAMU had a 3-and-out at their 13-yard line and punted to the Tigers.

Penalties have been Grambling's Achilles heel the entire season. A 24-yard touchdown pass was reversed after a holding penalty. After Julian Calvez was unable to complete a pass to Nadarius Fagan, Jimmy punted from the FAMU 34-yard line for a touchback.

Moussa guided the Rattlers on a 14-play and 68-yard possession that ended in a successful 29-yard field goal by Romo-Martinez. A penalty by tight end Kamari Young negated a Xavier Smith touchdown reception for 29 yards.

Score: Florida A&M 3, Grambling State 0 (12:33, 2nd Qtr)

After FAMU stopped Grambling, Moussa overthrew a wide open Kamari Young trekking down the seams for a score.

Both teams are unable to capitalize on busted coverages and penalties are dictating the pace of the contest.

GSU QB Calvez broke off a long 22-yard rush through the middle of the Rattlers defense to slide an extra 10 yards on the painted G at midfield.

Hue Jackson decided to go for a 4th and 3 with long pass along the right sideline. Calvez' pass was underthrown and the Rattlers take over near the 50-yard line.

Johnson blitzes from the left untouched and sacks Moussa. 3rd and 17 for the Rattlers at 3:22 remaining before halftime.

FAMU punts, with 2:56 left. Another penalty spots the football at the 4-yard line.

Calez takes the first snap and completes a pass. The Rattlers are called for roughing the passer after being flagged for their 8th penalty of the half.

Fagan's horse collar penalty moves the football closer for Grambling.

FG by Romo-Martinez equals the Rattlers at 3 apiece.

Score: Florida A&M 3, Grambling State 3 (58 seconds, 2nd Qtr)

After a Grambling's pooch kick, Florida A&M mishandles the kickoff and the Tigers recover.

Calvez to Rash for a seven-yard touchdown.

INSIDE THE GAME

Florida A&M is playing like an undisciplined team with 9 penalties for 102 yards in two quarters. Grambling is unfortunate to be leading if it were not for the FAMU blunders. Both teams are 2 of 7 in 3rd-down efficiency. FAMU, 15:08 minutes; GSU, 14:29 minutes

Halftime Score: Florida A&M 3, Grambling State 10

Top Players