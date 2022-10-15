Florida A&M-Grambling State Halftime Report
HUE JACKSON'S COMMENTS AT HALFTIME
"We just making some errors as of key times at a touchdown call that Billy buck is still fighting us a little bit we sat keep continue to play and play consistently," Jackson said.
Jackson on what he means about 'keep fighting,' "we should be you know this is a football game is not a fighting match, you know, we got to understand is football and football is played with a lot of emotion. I get it, but we also got to control it."
REPORT
- Grambling and Florida A&M had slow starts to open the game.
- The Rattlers first start stalled after 5 plays and 18 yards.
- The G-Men's 9-play, 45-yard drive ended at the 45-yard line.
- Next FAMU had a 3-and-out at their 13-yard line and punted to the Tigers.
- Penalties have been Grambling's Achilles heel the entire season. A 24-yard touchdown pass was reversed after a holding penalty. After Julian Calvez was unable to complete a pass to Nadarius Fagan, Jimmy punted from the FAMU 34-yard line for a touchback.
- Moussa guided the Rattlers on a 14-play and 68-yard possession that ended in a successful 29-yard field goal by Romo-Martinez. A penalty by tight end Kamari Young negated a Xavier Smith touchdown reception for 29 yards.
Score: Florida A&M 3, Grambling State 0 (12:33, 2nd Qtr)
- After FAMU stopped Grambling, Moussa overthrew a wide open Kamari Young trekking down the seams for a score.
- Both teams are unable to capitalize on busted coverages and penalties are dictating the pace of the contest.
- GSU QB Calvez broke off a long 22-yard rush through the middle of the Rattlers defense to slide an extra 10 yards on the painted G at midfield.
- Hue Jackson decided to go for a 4th and 3 with long pass along the right sideline. Calvez' pass was underthrown and the Rattlers take over near the 50-yard line.
- Johnson blitzes from the left untouched and sacks Moussa. 3rd and 17 for the Rattlers at 3:22 remaining before halftime.
- FAMU punts, with 2:56 left. Another penalty spots the football at the 4-yard line.
- Calez takes the first snap and completes a pass. The Rattlers are called for roughing the passer after being flagged for their 8th penalty of the half.
- Fagan's horse collar penalty moves the football closer for Grambling.
- FG by Romo-Martinez equals the Rattlers at 3 apiece.
Score: Florida A&M 3, Grambling State 3 (58 seconds, 2nd Qtr)
- After a Grambling's pooch kick, Florida A&M mishandles the kickoff and the Tigers recover.
- Calvez to Rash for a seven-yard touchdown.
INSIDE THE GAME
- Florida A&M is playing like an undisciplined team with 9 penalties for 102 yards in two quarters.
- Grambling is unfortunate to be leading if it were not for the FAMU blunders.
- Both teams are 2 of 7 in 3rd-down efficiency.
- FAMU, 15:08 minutes; GSU, 14:29 minutes