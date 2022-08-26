Florida A&M-North Carolina Game Cancellation Rumors 'Not True', Per Sources

HBCU Legends contacted Florida A&M and North Carolina regarding the football game's cancellation that has been circling on social media.

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons watches from the sidelines during a game between FAMU and North Carolina A&T at Bragg Memorial Stadium Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Famu Vs Nc At 102019 Ts 642

However, the Rattlers and Tar Heels confirmed with HBCU Legends that the football game had not been canceled, per sources within the athletic departments at both institutions.

Florida A&M is set to earn a guaranteed $450,000 for the Week 0 contest.

It's possible that the rumors come from a certification issue? It's a possibility.

Last season, Florida A&M had a 9-2 regular season record and lost 14-38 to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.

FAMU will play Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 7-6 in a defensive battle.

HBCU Legends will provide additional updates on this topic.