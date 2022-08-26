Skip to main content

Florida A&M-North Carolina Game Cancellation Rumors 'Not True', Per Sources

HBCU Legends reports on the rumors of the Florida A&M vs. North Carolina football game cancellation that is circling social media.

HBCU Legends contacted Florida A&M and North Carolina regarding the football game's cancellation that has been circling on social media.  

Willie Simmons

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons watches from the sidelines during a game between FAMU and North Carolina A&T at Bragg Memorial Stadium Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Famu Vs Nc At 102019 Ts 642

However, the Rattlers and Tar Heels confirmed with HBCU Legends that the football game had not been canceled, per sources within the athletic departments at both institutions.

Florida A&M is set to earn a guaranteed $450,000 for the Week 0 contest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's possible that the rumors come from a certification issue? It's a possibility.   

Last season, Florida A&M had a 9-2 regular season record and lost 14-38 to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.

FAMU will play Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 7-6 in a defensive battle.

HBCU Legends will provide additional updates on this topic.

USATSI_11037168_168388561_lowres
Football

Tony Dungy Praises Father, Tuskegee's Red Tails Classic, HBCU Football

By Kyle T. Mosley
Michael Wilbon
Golf

Grant Thornton Will Partner with Six HBCU Golf Programs, Michael Wilbon is Ambassador

By Kyle T. Mosley
FadBlxNVQAAEVRy.jfif
Football

NFL's 3rd Annual HBCU Open House, Roundtable

By Kyle T. Mosley
Byron Allen
Football

Byron Allen: 'Historic Deal' HBCU GO Deals With the SWAC, CIAA 'Long Overdue'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Charlie Frazier
Football

Texas Southern Great, NFL Player Charley Frazier Dies at 83

By Kyle T. Mosley
Rice at MVSU
Football

Jerry Rice: HBCUs 'We Have Always Proven Ourselves'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Morgan Price
Gymnastics

Morgan Price Follows Her Dream of Becoming an HBCU Gymnast at Fisk

By Kyle T. Mosley
RICE MVSU 3w
Football

Jerry Rice Says 'Still a Lot to Get Done at Mississippi Valley State University'

By Kyle T. Mosley