Gabe Giardina knew that his Golden Rams would have to toss a near-perfect game to beat the FAMU Rattlers at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) warms up before kickoff for the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Albany State captured a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Rattlers answered on a De'Andre Francis one-yard plunge in the second quarter to knot the score 7-7.

The Golden Rams could stop FAMU from scoring 16 unanswered points and fell behind 23-7 until they scored a late 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Smith had an outstanding football game with eight catches for 118 yards and one touchdown. Jeremy Moussa rebounded from his dismal performance versus Jackson State with 16/29 passing attempts, 230 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT.

The rushing attack of the Golden Rams totaled 155 yards on the legs of running backs Kamran Ward (15 rushes, 87 yards) and Marcuis Fulks (17 rushes, 50 yards). QB Dionte Bonneau was 8/24 passing for 144 yards, and 2 INTs.

FAMU has a bye week and will square off against Alabama A&M at home on Sept. 24.