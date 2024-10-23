HBCU Legends

Former HBCU Coach Of The Year Emerges As Southern Miss Candidate, Per Report

A coach with a pedigree in HBCU football has been identified as a candidate for a position in the SEC.

Sep 2, 2017; Durham, NC, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Jerry Mack on the sidelines of their game against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images
Jerry Mack is a serious candidate for the Southern Miss head coaching position, according to Pete Nakos. He is currently serving as the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. As head coach of NCCU, Mack guided the Eagles to the 2016 Celebration Bowl before losing to Grambling State, 10-9.

Mack has an impressive track record as an HBCU and MEAC Coach of the Year in 2016. The Memphis native made a significant impact as the head coach at North Carolina Central University, where he coached the team for four seasons. He recorded a 31–15 record and led the Eagles to win at least a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title three times.

Sep 2, 2017; Durham, NC, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Jerry Mack talks with tight end Josh McCoy (82) on the sidelines in the first half of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images

Before transitioning to the NFL this past offseason, Mack was the offensive coordinator at Rice and spent three seasons coaching running backs at Tennessee. Nakos points out that while with the Volunteers, he was instrumental in recruiting and developing standout player Dylan Sampson, who currently ranks tenth in college football with 838 rushing yards this season.

Mack's extensive experience and success at the collegiate and professional levels make him notable in coaching circles. In 1999, he played collegiate football at Jackson State. From 2006 to 2007, Mack served as the coach for the Tigers' wide receivers and running backs. He became the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2010.

Oct 17, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach Jerry Mack during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jerry Mack's Coaching Resume

  • Delta State (2004–2005)- Graduate Assistant
  • Jackson State (2006–2007) - Wide receivers coach & tight ends coach
  • Central Arkansas (2008–2009) - Pass game coordinator & wide receivers coach
  • Arkansas–Pine Bluff (2010) - Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
  • Memphis (2011) - Wide receivers coach
  • South Alabama (2012–2013) - Wide receivers coach
  • North Carolina Central (2014–2017) - Head coach
  • Rice (2018 )- Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
  • Rice (2019–2020) - Assistant head coach, offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
  • Tennessee (2021–2023) - Running backs coach
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (2024–present) - Running backs coach

