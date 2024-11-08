Former HBCU Football Star Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
Former Jackson State star and current Colorado Buffalo, Travis Hunter, has been named a semifinalist for the 2024 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award 2024 Semifinalists
Jahdae Barron, Texas, Sr.
Jalen Catalon, UNLV, Sr.
Tacario Davis, Arizona, Jr.
Caleb Downs, Ohio State, So.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina, Jr.
Travis Hunter, Colorado, Jr.
Will Johnson, Michigan, Jr.
Rayuan Lane III, Navy, Sr.
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, So.
Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon, Sr.
Xavier Scott, Illinois, Jr.
Terrence Spence, James Madison, Sr.
Malaki Starks, Georgia, Jr.
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame, Gr. Sr.
Nohl Williams, California, Sr.
The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Committee will reconvene on the Sunday prior to Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The award finalists will be announced as part of a special presentation by ESPN on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The award recipient is selected from the three finalists by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, members of the NCFAA and sports writers and college football journalists throughout the country
