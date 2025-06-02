Former HBCU Football Stars Have Impressive XFL And CFL Games
Two HBCU football stars made impressive defensive plays this weekend while playing in the UFL and CFL.
PHILLIP WEBB, DL - JACKSON STATE
First, former Jackson State defensive lineman Phillip Webb (No. 98) recorded a 90-yard scoop-and-score for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in preseason action. The play gave the Bombers a 21-3 lead with 12:00 remaining in the period.
Webb had one tackle, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown as the Bombers defeated the Roughriders 27-20.
Unfortunately, Webb was released from the team's roster as part of the transactions announced on June 1.
KEENAN ISAAC, CB - ALABAMA STATE
Former Alabama State star cornerback Keenan Isaac completed his first season with the UFL's Houston Roughnecks in dramatic fashion.
Isaac quashed the Michigan Panthers' comeback hopes with an interception at the Houston 43-yard line with just 1:29 remaining in the game.
The defensive back notched 26 tackles and two interceptions. His last pick helped Houston win the game 19-12 and ended the 2025 regular season at 5-5.
UFL PLAYOFFS
XFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
The D.C. Defenders will face the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship at The Dome at America's Center with a 6:00 PM ET kickoff on Jun. 8. Fox will broadcast the playoff game from St. Louis, Missouri.
The XFL Championship will have HBCU football represented on both teams.
The Defenders' interim head coach, Shannon Harris, is a Tennessee State alumnus who coached under the Tigers' current head coach, Reggie Barlow, an Alabama State product.
HBCU players for the Defenders are Chris Rowland (Tennessee State), Darius Hagans (Virginia State), and Willie Drew (Virginia State).
The Battlehawks has running back Jarveon Howard out of Alcorn State as the lone HBCU representative.
USFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Michigan Panthers will battle the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship at Protective Stadium with a 3:00 PM ET kickoff on Jun. 8. ABC will broadcast the playoff game from Birmingham, Alabama.
Birmingham's roster features HBCU players Armani Taylor-Prioleau (South Carolina State) and Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State).
ABC will broadcast the UFL Championship Game, scheduled for an 8:00 PM ET start at The Dome at America's Center on Jun. 14.