Fred McNair Named In Interim Coach, Takes Over A Southern Football Team In Chaos
HOUSTON — Southern University fired head football coach Terrence Graves on Monday night, ending his two-year tenure after a disappointing 1-6 start to the 2025 season.
The move, announced by Athletic Director Roman Banks, follows the Jaguars’ 24-3 loss to Prairie View A&M on Saturday. Graves’ dismissal reflects ongoing instability within the program, which has endured multiple coaching changes and inconsistent results in recent years.
“Outplayed, outmatched, and basically outdone by Prairie View in front of a national television audience on Saturday on HBCU GO. It’s kind of almost like, all right, well, the season is almost basically done for,” FOX 54 News Director Mo Carter told HBCU Legends.
Banks said the program had recently made internal changes aimed at sparking improvement. “Promoting Coach McNair to co-offensive coordinator, I was hoping that we could get some energy in the room. But it seemed to not be working,” Banks said. “Coaching is funny. You can have success in one place and not another… it’s about finding the right person for Southern University.”
Graves guided Southern to the 2024 SWAC Championship Game in his first season, finishing with a 7-1 conference record. However, his overall mark of 9-11 failed to meet expectations.
Recent Southern Head Coaches:
- Dawson Odums (2012–2020): 45–27
- Eric Dooley (2021–2023): 12–12
- Terrence Graves (2024–2025): 9–11
“The next coaching hire on The Bluff will be under heavy scrutiny by the Southern University Board of Governors. I’m pretty sure Roman Banks, the athletic director, former head basketball coach at Southern University, is going to probably feel some pressure from the administration,” Carter said.
Banks named co-offensive coordinator Fred McNair as interim head coach. McNair previously led Alcorn State from 2016 to 2023, posting a 48-33 record with two SWAC titles (2018, 2019) and five division championships.
The program hopes McNair’s experience as a SWAC Hall of Famer can bring short-term stability. Banks, who hired both Dooley and Graves, has not faced backlash from the university’s board thus far.
Hours before his dismissal, Graves told reporters at Monday’s SWAC Media session, “As of right now, I’m the head football coach at Southern University. It’s business as usual. Until something changes, I’m going to keep doing what I do.”
Carter, a Southern alum and former player, said the school must prioritize finding the right fit in today’s shifting landscape of college athletics. “This next football hire is going to have to be not only crucial to help understand the fan base, but also it's going to be a crucial hire to really kind of take things to the next level because we’re in a new world when it comes to NCAA college football with NIL and the growing trend of things,” Carter said.
Southern has struggled to find steady leadership since Odums’ departure. The next hire, many say, will determine whether the Jaguars can reclaim their place among the SWAC’s elite.
Southern is on the clock.