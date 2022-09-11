Head coach Hue Jackson and his Grambling State Tigers routed Northwestern 47-21 in Shreveport, LA at Independence Stadium.

Credit: Grambling State Athletics

After Northwestern scored first and led 7-0 in the first quarter, Grambling went on to score 41 unanswered points on six scoring drives over the Southland conference opponent.

A Joshua Reed 55-yard fumble recovery added six additional points for the G-Men as they claimed their first victim of the season in a stunning upset.

Grambling had 12 first downs to the Northwestern State's 27 and totaled 435 offensive yards to the Demons' 425 yards on 39 less offensive plays. The Tigers only held the football for 18:42 minutes compared to NW State's 41:18 minutes.

The Tigers will have its first SWAC clash with No. 1 Jackson State in Jackson, MS at 1 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 17.