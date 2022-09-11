Skip to main content

Grambling Routs Northwestern State

Grambling State routs Northwestern State for an upset victory in Shreveport, LA.

Head coach Hue Jackson and his Grambling State Tigers routed Northwestern 47-21 in Shreveport, LA at Independence Stadium.

Grambling

After Northwestern scored first and led 7-0 in the first quarter, Grambling went on to score 41 unanswered points on six scoring drives over the Southland conference opponent.

A Joshua Reed 55-yard fumble recovery added six additional points for the G-Men as they claimed their first victim of the season in a stunning upset.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grambling had 12 first downs to the Northwestern State's 27 and totaled 435 offensive yards to the Demons' 425 yards on 39 less offensive plays.  The Tigers only held the football for 18:42 minutes compared to NW State's 41:18 minutes.

The Tigers will have its first SWAC clash with No. 1 Jackson State in Jackson, MS at 1 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Deion Sanders and Eddie George
Football

Jackson State Outlasts Tennessee State in a Defensive Slugfest, Wins 2022 Southern Heritage Classic

By Kyle T. Mosley
GABE GARDINA 2
Football

Albany State Coach Gabe Giardina Speaks on Huge Test Against Florida A&M

By Kyle T. Mosley
SWAC GAME DAY PODCAST ART WEEK 2
Podcasts

HBCU Football in Week 2: 'Blow the Whistle Podcast' - SWAC, Schedules, Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley
SWAC GAME DAY WEEK 2
SWAC

SWAC Football Game Day Schedule: Week 2

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18987242_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings in Week 1: Teams, Players, Coaches, Bands Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18994558_168388561_lowres
Football

Water Crisis Wasn’t Lost on Deion Sanders, Jackson State Football Team after OBC Victory

By Mason Smith
FISLL main
HBCU

Former NBA All-Star Allan Houston's FISLL Brand Partnership and Design Program with Howard and future HBCUs

By Kyle T. Mosley
GUlf
HBCU

Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Announces Media Rights and Financial Sponsorship

By Kyle T. Mosley