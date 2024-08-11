HBCU Legends

Green Bay Packers HBCU Running Backs Steal The Spotlight In Preseason Victory

HBCU football stars fighting to be on the Packers 53-man roster.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jarveon Howard (35) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Justin Hardee Sr. (28) tackles him during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jarveon Howard (35) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Justin Hardee Sr. (28) tackles him during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Bay Packers kicked off their 2024 preseason with a commanding 23-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Among the standout performers were former HBCU running backs, Jarveon Howard (Alcorn State) and Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State/JC Smith), who significantly contributed to Saturday's ground game for the Packers.

The Packers' offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love, was efficient throughout the game. Love completed 10 of 15 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, complementing the solid rushing attack led by Wilson and Howard. The Packers' defense also played a pivotal role, limiting the Browns to just 10 points and making key stops when needed.

Emanuel Wilson
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Emanuel Wilson's Dominant Performance

Emanuel Wilson, a standout from last season, led the charge for the Packers' rushing attack. Wilson showcased his power and agility, finishing the game with an impressive stat line.

"I felt like I kept my feet going," Wilson said. "(LaFleur said) keep your feet going. I did what he told me to do. … My blockers, they set everything up for me and I just executed on all the plays when I got my opportunities."

The former Fort Valley State Wildcat star carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Wilson's performance was highlighted by a powerful 5-yard touchdown run, where he bulldozed through the Browns' defensive line, setting the tone for the Packers' offense.

“He was able to stick his foot in the ground and get outside, and we all know the speed he has,” coach Matt LaFleur said. He’s got real speed. The challenge to him pregame was make sure you’re running your feet on contact and run through people, and I thought for the most part that happened.”

Wilson's ability to find gaps and break tackles was on full display, making him a key player in the Packers' preseason opener. Like last preseason, the HBCU football standout may have head coach Matt LaFleur considering adding to his role in the Packers backfield.

Jarveon Howard
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jarveon Howard (35) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jarveon Howard's Strong Finish

Undrafted rookie Jarveon Howard out of Alcorn State also made the most of his playing time, particularly in the fourth quarter. Howard carried the ball eight times for 44 yards, helping the Packers run out the clock and secure the win.  The former Braves' leading rusher demonstrated his potential to be a valuable asset in the Packers' running back rotation.

Howard stepped up his performance, which showed promise and provided a glimpse of the bruising and fast rusher's capability to contribute effectively to the Packers' offense.

Key Highlights For The HBCU Star Running Backs

  • Emanuel Wilson: 12 carries, 76 yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 1 touchdown
  • Jarveon Howard: 8 carries, 44 yards, 5.5 yards per carry
  • Jordan Love: 10 of 15 passes, 120 yards, 1 touchdown

The Green Bay Packers' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns showcased the depth and talent of their running back corps. Emanuel Wilson's dominant performance and Jarveon Howard's strong finish were key factors in the Packers' 23-10 victory. As the preseason progresses, both running backs will look to build on their impressive starts and solidify their roles in the Packers' offense.

HBCU Football Sidenote

The NFC North is fielding HBCU football stars James Houston IV (Lions), Emanuel Wilson (Packers), Jarveon Howard (Packers), and Ian Wheeler (Bears).

