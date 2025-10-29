HBCU Legends

Gridiron Innovator: LIGHT Helmets Disrupt Safety Standards, Strahan Donates To TSU

From youth leagues to the NFL, LIGHT Helmets CEO Nick Esayian shares how advanced technology and passionate advocates—including Michael Strahan—are pushing player safety forward, protecting the next generation of HBCU legends and more.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers quarterback KJ Cooper (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers quarterback KJ Cooper (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Football thrives on tradition, but innovation is vital—especially when it comes to player safety. LIGHT Helmets CEO Nick Esayian revealed on the HBCU Legends Podcast how the company’s groundbreaking helmet technology is raising safety standards for athletes at every level, from Texas Southern University to Pop Warner youth leagues to the NFL.

"By having a lighter helmet that weighs up to 40 or 50 percent less in some cases, you reduce the likelihood of an injury or the seriousness of an injury," Esayian stated. "We've seen at all levels of play that helmet weight matters."

Oct. 4, 20225; Texas Southern Tigers - Pregame vs. UAPB at Houston Christian University
Oct. 4, 20225; Texas Southern Tigers - Pregame vs. UAPB at Houston Christian University / Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Strahan Approves, Donates to Texas Southern

During the offseason, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan donated top-tier LIGHT Helmets to his alma mater, Texas Southern. His generous gesture highlighted a shared commitment: ensuring that every athlete, regardless of budget or visibility, has access to the best possible protection.

Esayian explained Strahan's motivation: "We talked about science affecting football, and it has to be there because we've got to keep these players upright and safe, and we've got to have them there so we can all enjoy the product on the field."

Strahan told HBCU Legends, "Texas Southern is where it all started for me. That's where I learned discipline, teamwork, and how to carry myself on and off the field. So anytime I have the chance to give back, especially in a way that helps protect and empower the next generation, I'm all in."

Michael Strahan
May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michael Strahan in attendance during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"For Michael Strahan to be so moved by this new technology... For him to take action, and that quickly, should tell you something—there's something special here," Esayian added.

Strahan remarked, "It's night and day. When I played, we didn't have helmets like this. The technology now is incredible, and I love seeing how much the game has evolved to protect players better... to make sure these athletes can play the game they love and still take care of their long-term health."

How Are LIGHT Helmets Different?

  • Lighter construction: Using aramid triweave and advanced foams, select models weigh up to 50 percent less than traditional helmets, reducing the risk of neck and spine injuries for youth and professional players.
  • Custom fit for all players: LIGHT Helmets’ fitment system tailors helmets for every head shape, making advanced protection accessible to colleges, high schools, and youth programs.
  • Top safety scores: According to Virginia Tech's respected ratings, the LIGHT Apache model is among the best, combining low-impact scores with lightweight performance that pushes the industry forward.
Apache Lightning
Apache Lightning / Light Helmets

Cracking the Code: The Science of Safer, Lighter Helmets

Conventional wisdom often links heavier helmets to better safety, but modern science tells a different story. LIGHT Helmets uses advanced materials and engineering to reduce helmet weight by up to 50 percent, all while maintaining elite safety standards.

"We use an aramid triweave—like Kevlar—to distribute impact, as well as nylon shells for better absorption, combined with state-of-the-art foams and 3D-printed internal components," Esayian explained. "The helmet functions as a complete system, similar to the safety innovations found in modern cars."

By significantly reducing helmet weight, the forces on a player's neck and spine during collisions are minimized—a critical improvement for youth athletes. LIGHT Helmets customizes protective systems to meet the physical demands at every level of play.

Aaron Kizzee (40)
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers linebacker Aaron Kizzee (40) gestures during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Closing the Resource Gap for HBCUs

Esayian emphasizes his commitment to supporting historically Black colleges and underserved programs through volume discounts and flexible financing options for those who need them most.

LIGHT Helmets has built a network of athletes who serve as partners in innovation, with NFL players like Cam Jordan, Tyrod Taylor, and Caleb Williams providing real-world insights that shape the company's designs.

"This commitment is transforming our industry," Esayian said. "At events like the SAC Summit, players share knowledge about health, investments, and safety. It’s more than a brand; it’s a community."

Bringing It Home: Where to Learn More

From Pop Warner sidelines to NFL stadiums, LIGHT Helmets is setting a new standard for football safety. With recognition from Virginia Tech and support from icons like Michael Strahan, the company continues to be a leading advocate for player safety and innovation.

Coaches, parents, and athletic directors can explore helmet models, safety data, and financing options at lighthelmets.com.

As Esayian said, "We want more kids to play safely so the game can continue to build grit, teamwork, and leadership for years to come."

Kyle T. Mosley
