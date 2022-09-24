Halftime Report: Grambling State vs. Bethune Cookman
Halftime report of the Grambling State versus Bethune-Cookman football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.
BCU Drive
- Jones,Jalon middle pass complete to Riley,Marcus for 4 yards to the GSU00, TOUCHDOWN. (Moghaddam,Dylan kick attempt good.)
- BETHUNE-COOKMAN drive 4 plays 89 yards 1:44
Score: GSU 0, BCU 7
GSU Drive
- Talbert,Dedrick rush for 3 yards to the BCU00, TOUCHDOWN. (Urban,Garrett kick attempt good.)
- GRAMBLING STATE drive 11 plays 75 yards 4:28
Score: GSU 7, BCU 7
BCU Drive
- Cookman shocks the Tigers with 97 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Score: GSU 7, BCU 14
GSU Drive
- 24-yard field goal by Garret Urban.
- GRAMBLING STATE drive 5 plays 63 yards 2:25
Score: GSU 10, BCU 14
BCU Drive
- 23-yard FG by Moghaddam is good after the drive stalled.
- BETHUNE-COOKMAN drive 13 plays 69 yards 5:58
Score: GSU 10, BCU 17
GSU 3rd Drive
- The G-Men tied the football game after Hawkins completed a pass to Phazion Wilson for a 9-yard touchdown play.
Score: GSU 17, BCU 17
BCU Drive
- Allowed a GSU safety as Byrd was stopped for a 7-yard loss.
Score: GSU 19, BCU 17
Injury Report:
- NONE
First Half Summary and Key Stats:
- Bethune-Cookman went up early and led most of the first half until GSU created a safety.
- Bethune's passing offense is anemic, but did have one touchdown pass from Jones.
- Grambling leads with 15 first downs to BCU 6 first downs.
- Grambling leads receptions 11 to 6 and receiving yard of 175 yds to 36
- The BCU kickoff return stunned the G-Men.
Key Plays
- The 97-yard kick off return for a touchdown helped BCU over GSU early.
- GSU Safety
First-Half Standout Players/Performances
- GSU
- QB Hawkins: 11/18, 1 INT, 1 TD
- RB Talbert: 7 rushes, 59 yards
- RB Wilson: 1 TD
- WR Russell: 1 rec, 61 yards
- BCU
- QB Jones: 6/9, 36 yards, 1 TD
- RB Byrd: 9 rushes, 110 yards
- WR Averett: 2 receptions, 15 yards
- WR Riley: 1 TD