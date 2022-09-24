Skip to main content

Halftime Report: Grambling State vs. Bethune Cookman

Halftime report of the Grambling State versus Bethune-Cookman football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.

Screenshot 2022-09-24 125854

BCU Drive

  • Jones,Jalon middle pass complete to Riley,Marcus for 4 yards to the GSU00, TOUCHDOWN. (Moghaddam,Dylan kick attempt good.)
  • BETHUNE-COOKMAN drive 4 plays 89 yards 1:44

Score: GSU 0, BCU 7

GSU Drive

  • Talbert,Dedrick rush for 3 yards to the BCU00, TOUCHDOWN. (Urban,Garrett kick attempt good.)
  • GRAMBLING STATE drive 11 plays 75 yards 4:28

Score: GSU 7, BCU 7

BCU Drive

  • Cookman shocks the Tigers with 97 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Score: GSU 7, BCU 14

GSU Drive

  • 24-yard field goal by Garret Urban.
  • GRAMBLING STATE drive 5 plays 63 yards 2:25

Score: GSU 10, BCU 14

BCU Drive

  • 23-yard FG by Moghaddam is good after the drive stalled.
  • BETHUNE-COOKMAN drive 13 plays 69 yards 5:58
Score: GSU 10, BCU 17

GSU 3rd Drive

  • The G-Men tied the football game after Hawkins completed a pass to Phazion Wilson for a 9-yard touchdown play.

Score: GSU 17, BCU 17

BCU Drive

  • Allowed a GSU safety as Byrd was stopped for a 7-yard loss.

Score: GSU 19, BCU 17

Injury Report:

  • NONE

First Half Summary and Key Stats:

    • Bethune-Cookman went up early and led most of the first half until GSU created a safety.
    • Bethune's passing offense is anemic, but did have one touchdown pass from Jones.
    • Grambling leads with 15 first downs to BCU 6 first downs.
    • Grambling leads receptions 11 to 6 and receiving yard of 175 yds to 36
    • The BCU kickoff return stunned the G-Men.
    Screenshot 2022-09-24 145434
    Screenshot 2022-09-24 145533

    Key Plays

    • The 97-yard kick off return for a touchdown helped BCU over GSU early.
    • GSU Safety

    First-Half Standout Players/Performances

    • GSU
      • QB Hawkins: 11/18, 1 INT, 1 TD
      • RB Talbert: 7 rushes, 59 yards
      • RB Wilson: 1 TD
      • WR Russell: 1 rec, 61 yards
    • BCU
      • QB Jones: 6/9, 36 yards, 1 TD
      • RB Byrd: 9 rushes, 110 yards
      • WR Averett: 2 receptions, 15 yards
      • WR Riley: 1 TD

    HALFTIME SCORE

    Grambling State 19, Bethune-Cookman 17

    Screenshot 2022-09-24 125837
