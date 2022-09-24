Halftime Report: Mississippi Valley at Jackson State
Halftime report of the Mississippi Valley State versus Jackson State football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.
MSVU 1st Drive
- MVSU Caleb Johnson bursts through the JSU line for a 50 yard run!
- TD MVSU on a post pass to Jacory Rankin for 25 yards.
- 3 plays on the first drive
- MVSU has a 3-play, 75-yard drive for the first score of the game over JSU. MVSU 7, JSU 0 13:38 in the first qtr. Key Play: 50-yard opening play run by RB Caleb Johnson.
Score: MVSU 7, JSU 0
JSU 1st Drive
- Big Play Willie Gaines took a Shedeur Sanders pass 42 yards for a touchdown.
- 11:55 left in the 1st qtr.
- Score knotted at 7 apiece. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards
Score: MVSU 7, JSU 7
BCU 2nd Drive
- 3 and out. JSU defense held after an early sack on 1st down.
- Punt
JSU 2nd Drive
- Willie Gaines had a great punt return to start the Tigers in Devils territory at the 25-yard line. A holding penalty negates the excellent punt return.
- Early takeaway: JSU running the football inside the tackles.
- Sanders sacked to the 32-yard line by DE Ronnie Thomas. 3rd and 19.
- 3 and out. Punt.
MVSU 3rd Drive
- MVSU is running well against the Tigers defense.
- JSU calls timeout.
- Punt
JSU 3rd Drive
- A great run by Wilkerson for a 30-yard touchdown after getting hit by three MVSU defenders! Excellent balance.
- JACKSON ST. drive 11 plays 90 yards; 1:17 left in the 1st qtr.
MVSU 7, JSU 14
MVSU 4th Drive
- Jones sacked by DL Davis for 4 yards.
- 3 and out
JSU 4th Drive
- 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
FIRST QUARTER SCORE
MVSU 7, JSU 14
JSU 4th Drive (cont'd)
- Punt after a penalty negated a Sanders to Gaines touchdown.
MVSU 5th Drive
- Valley near midfield and gets a Caleb Johnson rush for the first down.
- A false start and an illegal forward pass results in a 4th down.
- 8:40 left before halftime.
JSU 5th Drive
- Dallas Daniels with a good pass and catch play from Sanders, bounced off his own player, spun and ran to the 40-yard line.
- Roughing the passer on Valley. Ball on the 17 yard line.
- Wilkerson runs for 15-yard line. He is a bowling ball type runner. The Valley defenders can't stop him.
- Wilkerson fumbles the football at the 1-yard line and MVSU recovers in the endzone.
- It's the third time this season that JSU fumbles inside the 10-yard line and leaves without points.
MVSU 6th Drive
- QB Jones has a huge run for the Devils to the JSU 40-yard line.
- Coach Dancy upset with officials after missing a hit on his QB.
- Jones' helmet came off, players from both teams exchange pushes.
- 3rd and 11.
- Jones for hit from behind by No. 42 J. Brown. Incomplete pass. 4th and 11. Devils punt.
- 4:20 remaining
JSU 6th Drive
- Timeout at 3:03
- Shedeur Sanders missed Kevin Coleman who was wide open behind the MVSU secondary.
- Sanders tosses a pass to Marshall who eludes a defender and sprints for a first down.
- Ball at 13 with 1:18 left.
- Tackle at the 11 with 54 seconds.
- FLAG! Roughing the Passer penalty by No. 50 gives JSU an automatic first down.
- Dancy is frustrated with the officials.
- Sanders slides.
- Sanders to JD Martin on a swing pass for a 5-yard touchdown play before halftime. 10 seconds left. Matta extra point is good.
Score: MVSU 7, JSU 21
HALFTIME SCORE
Mississippi Valley State 7, Jackson State 21
Injury Report:
- MVSU RG Davis injured in the 2nd qtr.
First Half Summary and Key Stats:
- JSU was not having a balanced offensive attack in the first quarter.
- MVSU penalties keeps them from the redzone and helped to extend JSU drives.
- Coach frustrations are being felt by the players.
Key Plays
- Willie Gains Bomb for TD/
- Holding penalty negates another Willie Gains TD.
- Wilkerson fumbles the football into the endzone for a turnover.
- Roughing the passer penalty on Valley gave the Tigers a first down inside the 6 yard line. 44 seconds remaining.
First-Half Standout Players/Performances
- JSU
- QB Shedeur Sanders: 19/21, 189 yards, 1 TD, 181.8 rating
- WR Daniels: 6 rec, 77 yards
- Gaines: 1 TD
- MVSU
- 2/6, 24 yards 1 TD; 8 rushes, 67 yards
- Johnson: 8 rushes, 61 yards