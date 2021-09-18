Hampton vs. Howard Halftime Report

The halftime football game report for the Hampton University Pirates (1-1) vs. the Howard University Bison (0-1) in the inaugural 'Truth and Service Classic' at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

Howard is a -2.5 point favorite with a 61 point over/under.

Running Back White (32); Credit: Audi Field

Hampton is going for their fifth consecutive win over Howard in their 96th meeting between the two teams. Hampton owns the series record at 53-41-1.

Hampton's quarterback Jett Duffey threw a strike for a long touchdown connection. Most of the yards for Hampton were on the ground in the first half.

Howard's head coach Larry Scott said, "We made the adjustment and went to the air." Williams tossed a pair of touchdowns and led a final first-half drive that resulted in a field goal.

Hampton leads Howard, 21-17 at halftime.