HBCU Alumnus Hired as Big 12 Conference Chief Diversity Officer

The Big 12 conference hired an HBCU graduate to serve as the conference's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

The Big 12 announced the hiring of HBCU alumnus Jenn Hunter to become the conference's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. Commissioner Brett Yormark selected Hunter from a field of several recruits brought forward by an executive recruiting firm.  

Jenn Hunter served as the senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Portland Trail Blazers organization before accepting the new role with the Big 12.

Hunter is a Howard University graduate with an undergraduate BA degree in Public Relations and Sports Administration. She obtained a Juris Doctorate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Excerpt from the Big 12 Conference's announcement:

"I'm ecstatic to join such an amazing group of colleagues and institutions across the Big 12, and for the opportunity to support Commissioner Yormark's exciting and refreshing vision for how the Conference will work together to transform and elevate the Big 12 brand," said Hunter. "Moreover I'm equally excited to be back within the collegiate space to continue to cultivate and drive a standard of equity and excellence amongst our incredible student-athletes."

Hunter previously served as the Senior Director of DEI for the Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter where she led DEI strategy, policy and learning for the organization. She oversaw the internal and external execution of equity and inclusion initiatives for the team and worked to increase the impact of the Trail Blazers in BIPOC and underserved communities.

Before her time in Portland, Hunter led DEI initiatives at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2016-18) and Brown University (2018-20). Previously she worked at UC Berkeley as an Academic Specialist/Coordinator and taught in the New Orleans Public School District.  

