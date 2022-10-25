HBCU Alumnus Hired as Big 12 Conference Chief Diversity Officer

The Big 12 announced the hiring of HBCU alumnus Jenn Hunter to become the conference's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. Commissioner Brett Yormark selected Hunter from a field of several recruits brought forward by an executive recruiting firm.

Jenn Hunter served as the senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Portland Trail Blazers organization before accepting the new role with the Big 12.

Hunter is a Howard University graduate with an undergraduate BA degree in Public Relations and Sports Administration. She obtained a Juris Doctorate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

