Band Of The Year Preseason Rankings Released, Leaves This Bandhead Wondering
Let's get the marching bands debates started for 2025!
HOUSTON — HBCU Bandheads will heavily criticize a marching band's song selection, sound, field progression, execution, drum majors, auxiliaries (such as majorettes and flag twirlers), dance team, uniforms, band directors, and "just because." When you hear the noise (chatter) from HBCU Bandheads, you know things are heating up and football season is upon us!
The 2025 Red Lobster Band of the Year competition will take place over the entire football season, concluding on the night before the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl.
During this event, new champions for both Division I and Division II marching bands will be crowned on Dec. 12, 2025, in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Each week, the BOTY judges selected by Don Roberts and his staff will review all submitted band performances. The weekly numbers will be announced on HBCU Gameday and ESPN Events' Band of the Year website and social media accounts.
Here's where it gets dicey: it's all subjective! However, let's make something clear. The fans may not agree with the judges' rankings, but who cares? Just like your favorite HBCU football team, your band must bring its best performance each week at halftime.
This is for your school's bragging rights. This is for the right to battle at the 2025 Red Lobster Band of the Year finale.
Southern's band director, Kedric Taylor, said, "We're [The Human Jukebox] everybody's Super Bowl." You've got to love the confidence and swagger. Was he correct or throwing shade? It's all good! Let's have a good time!
RED LOBSTER BAND OF THE YEAR PRESEASON RANKINGS
The 2025 Pre-Season Media Poll was released. HBCU Band media had an opportunity to vote on their Top 10 HBCU marching bands. Here's the list:
- North Carolina A&T - 585 pts
- Jackson State - 573 pts
- Norfolk State - 570 pts
- Bethune-Cookman - 567 pts
- Florida A&M - 531 (2024 BOTY CHAMPIONS)
- Alabama State - 514 pts
- Southern - 514 pts
- Texas Southern - 514 pts
- Prairie View A&M - 491 pts
- Tennessee State - 474
Breaking Down the Categories (Courtesy HBCU GAMEDAY)
Bands were evaluated across multiple categories: musicality, drill and design, percussion, drum majors, and auxiliaries. The results highlight the depth and range of excellence across HBCU bands.
- Musicality: Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, and Florida A&M each impressed judges, with scores of 122 apiece.
- Drill and Design: Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, and Southern each stood out for their precision and creativity.
- Percussion: Norfolk State led with 123 points, followed closely by Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.
- Drum Majors: Jackson State and North Carolina A&T tied for the top spot with 123 points each, while Bethune-Cookman and Norfolk State weren’t far behind.
- Auxiliaries: North Carolina A&T led the way with 121 points, followed by Southern and Alabama State.
LET THE DEBATE BEGIN
HBCU Legends is uncertain who and where the HBCU band media hail from, but there's a MEAC slant at the top of the early leaderboard.
After witnessing the North Carolina A & T Marching Band at another band competition, what criteria yielded the Blue & Gold Marching Machine to be ranked No. 1 in preseason? Their performances are sometimes too long and lose the audience's engagement.
Still, they do have a great sound, unique field shows, and downfield progressions, but are they entertaining as Jackson State or Southern University? Even Alabama State and Tennessee State deliver dynamic shows...so, what's the criteria?
No. 2 is Jackson State, but to have one of the best three bands in technique, sound, and entertainment ranked 6, 7, and 8 (Southern, Texas Southern, and Prairie View) is a head-scratcher! Even to post last year's winners at No. 5, FAMU Marching 100, what gives with the rankings?
My grading could be somewhat skewed because I watch most of the SWAC marching bands, having been a drum major in a marching band in New Orleans, Louisiana, at McDonogh #35—the Roneagles Marching Band, which rivaled collegiate units in field shows, technical precision, and sound. Additionally, I have experience serving as a co-section leader during marching season.
One of the last season's complaints from bandheads was about the grading's consistency, which led to low rankings for some outstanding shows.
HBCU LEGENDS' REVISED PRESEASON BAND RANKINGS
We took the same Top 10 and revised the ranking.
- Southern
- Jackson State
- Florida A&M
- Texas Southern (Emmy Winners with Beyonce)
- North Carolina A&T
- Prairie View A&M
- Tennessee State
- Alabama State
- Norfolk State
Hence, can we truly have a non-biased ranking? NO. Don't expect them, but the bands must put forward their best shows. If not, low rankings and plenty of chatter.
Each week, HBCU Legends will follow the rankings and give my truly biased opinion. Sorry, I laugh when people say 'non-biased opinion'; there's no such thing.
Let's kick off the season at halftime when the NCCU Sound Machine takes the field to battle Southern University's Human Jukebox.
Until then, let the OPINIONS begin!