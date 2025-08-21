Band Of The Year Preseason Rankings Released, Leaves This Bandhead Wondering

🥁 Introducing the 2025 Division I HBCU marching band preseason poll!



2023 champion and 2024 runner-up @B_GMM leads the way, followed by 2023 runner-up @SonicBoomOTS.@HBCUGameday has you covered with complete details on the format and poll results: https://t.co/hcrolJxyVj pic.twitter.com/TC1iqeKt3J