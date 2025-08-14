HBCU Coaches Speak: Tremaine Jackson Breaks First Scrimmage & Day 10 Practice
HOUSTON - The humid summers of southern Texas won't deter coach Tremaine Jackson and the Prairie View Panthers. Coach Jackson spoke to the team reporter about yesterday's practice session on Wednesday afternoon.
After running the team's first scrimmage and working out on Day 10 of training camp, Jackson expressed pride in his players' effort and determination, despite fatigue starting to set in.
Emphasizing growth, he welcomed early mistakes as valuable learning opportunities and always focused on improvement. At this time, the Prairie View A&M coaching staff is still evaluating player performances, solidifying key positions, and preparing the team for more advanced, situational play as they move deeper into camp.
3 Key Takeaways From Coach Jackson’s Day 10 Update:
- Embracing Growth Through Early Mistakes: Coach Jackson emphasized the importance of making mistakes early in camp—they’re crucial learning opportunities that set the foundation for improvement.
- Refining Team Identity: The staff is focused on player analysis, solidifying positions, and discovering what plays our athletes can consistently execute—ensuring we play to our strengths.
- Visible Progress Since Spring: The team has made tremendous strides since spring practice, particularly in line play and energy from the defensive backs and receivers, giving the coaching staff confidence as we prep for game week and upcoming opponents.
Key Quotes From Coach Jackson In Day 10 On The Hill
On team effort and growth:
"Really proud of our guys. The way they attacked today. I know that their legs are tired by the way that we prepare. They did go out and attack today. They tried to get better.”
Coach Jackson appreciates his team’s determination as they push through fatigue during a rigorous camp schedule.
On learning from mistakes:
"We made some mistakes that we needed to make so we can grow from this early on in camp."
Coach Jackson recognizes that polishing their game at this stage is not only expected but also valuable for the team's development moving forward.
On evaluating and building the team:
"We got to get in as a staff right now and do some eval, solidify some positions, see who competed, who didn't, and then start turning our focus to how we play ball."
He underscores the importance of staff evaluation, competition for spots, and shifting from just running plays to understanding the team’s strengths.
On finding the team’s identity:
"Not just playing, calling plays, but really finding out what we're good at and what our guys can execute consistently on a daily basis."
This highlights his coaching philosophy of focusing on the team's strengths and ensuring consistent execution.
On progress since spring:
"I've been very impressed that we're so much better than we were in the spring that now we got something to work with."
Coach Jackson concludes with hope, highlighting the noticeable progress and the foundation they’ve established for the upcoming games.
Prairie View A&M's season opener will be in the 40th Labor Day Classic against crosstown rival Texas Southern. The game will occur at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston, Texas on Aug. 30, 2025. Last season, Coach Cris Dishman and the Tigers upset the Panthers at home to reclaim the Durley-Nicks Trophy after eight straight losses to PVAMU. Will Coach Jackson and the Panthers exact vengeance or can Coach Dishman and the Tigers prove that last year wasn't a fluke?
We shall see