HBCU Defensive Back Gains Crucial Experience At Chiefs Rookie Minicamp
Robert Jones III recently completed his first round of NFL rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs. Next, the defensive back from Howard University will travel north to participate in the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp.
Although the Super Bowl runner-ups did not sign Jones or any of the other cornerbacks after the event, he gained valuable experience during the process.
"I got good feedback from the coaching staff," Jones told HBCU Legends. "Overall, it was a good experience. I'm looking forward to the Vikings camp later this week."
Jones, who runs 4.3 to 4.4 range, played 42 games in four seasons with the Bison under head coach Larry Scott. He had 120 tackles, four interceptions, and 23 passes defended The Fairwood, Maryland native was a solid defender in a defensive backfield stacked with Kenny Gallop Jr. (Aeneas Williams Award) and Xavier Robiou (Washington).
With one rookie minicamp under his belt, Jones believes he will have a more significant showing in Minnesota. "I got a good understanding of what the coaches are evaluating and want to see from players, such as a player's confidence. Also, learning and getting adjusted to the pace of NFL practices as well was helpful."
More MEAC football coverage...
MORGAN STATE STAR INVITED TO VIKINGS MINICAMP
Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams received an NFL rookie mini-camp invitation from the Minnesota Vikings. The 2024 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year led the conference with 11 sacks for 112 yards, 54 tackles, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal in 12 games.
The Jersey City, New Jersey native finished his collegiate career as the Morgan State Bears' all-time leader in sacks (31) and tackles for loss (52).
Williams, 6-3 and 270 pounds was also named a BOXTOROW All-American, Stats Perform Second Team All-American, First Team All-MEAC, and a 2024 Buck Buchanan Award finalist, recognizing him among the nation's top FCS defenders.
He played high school football at Lincoln High School, recording 74 tackles (57 solo) in 10 games during his senior season.
KEY: hbcu football players in 2025 draft | 2025 nfl draft | hbcu nfl draft 2025 | morgan state football | meac football
More HBCU Football Coverage...
HBCU FOOTBALL'S UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS - 2025
2025 HBCU-NFL DRAFT TRACKER
- Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State/Colorado) - Defensive back signed UDFA contract with Jacksonville Jaguars. (Source)
- Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M) - Defensive back signing a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
- Quantez Mansfield (NCCU) - Defensive lineman expected to receive rookie mini-camp invitation from Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
- Joaquin Davis (NCCU) - Wide receiver expects to sign a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
- Robert Jones III (Howard) - Defensive back has received two rookie mini-camp invitations - Chiefs and Vikings, per Jones to HBCU Legends.
- Torricelli Simpkins (NCCU) - Offensive lineman expected to sign UDFA contract with the New Orleans Saints. (Source)
- Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Washington Commanders, per agent.
- Aaron Smith (South Carolina State) - Linebacker will sign a UDFA contract with the New York Jets. (Source)
- Shilo Sanders (Jackson State/CU) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Source)
- Devontae Davis (Jackson State/FAU) - Defensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts. (Source)
- Kisean Johnson (Alabama State/Western Kentucky) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA Contract with the Baltimore Ravens. (Source)
- Da'Quan Felton (Norfolk State/Virginia Tech) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants. (Source)
- Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T) - Offensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Cleveland Browns. (Source)
- Irv Mulligan (Jackson State) - Running back invited to rookie mini-camp by the New York Giants, per representative.
- Xavier Robiou (Howard) - Defensive back has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Washington Commanders. (Source)
- Myles Crawley (Grambling State) - Quarterback has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the New York Giants.
- Seven McGee (Jackson State/Albany) - Wide receiver has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Atlanta Falcons. (Source)
- Elijah Williams (Morgan State) - Defensive lineman has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
- KeShawn Toney (South Carolina State) - Tight end has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Cleveland Browns. (Source)
- Jaden Sutton (Delaware State) - Running back has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Washington Commanders. (Source)