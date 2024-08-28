HBCU Fellowship Program Via Atlanta Falcons And Wells Fargo Partnership
The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo are excited to announce the expansion of the HBCU Fellowship Program – now in its second year. This paid eight-week initiative continues to provide valuable skills, career development and networking opportunities for students from Atlanta-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Following a successful inaugural year, the program has expanded to include 15 Fellows, up from 12, and now encompasses a broader range of departments within AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). New areas such as player engagement, live events and entertainment, stadium production, graphic design, brand communications, internal communications and employer branding, and corporate partnerships have been added, due to increased interest.
Participants will gain hands-on experience with the Atlanta Falcons and at the award-winning Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, the program includes mentorship from executives and associates at both AMBSE and Wells Fargo.
"The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo are committed to creating opportunities for HBCU students by sharing insider access to the diverse careers within sports and entertainment," said Latonda Henderson, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, AMBSE. "Our first cohort was exceptional, and we are thrilled to expand this program and provide these talented students with hands-on exposure and in-demand skills."
"Wells Fargo is The Bank of Doing and we are working to level the playing field by connecting HBCU students in Atlanta with their career goals and with financial education resources to prepare them for life after graduation,” said Tai Roberson, Senior Vice President, Philanthropy, Community Impact at Wells Fargo. "We are so proud to partner with the Falcons on this first-of-its-kind program that offers HBCU students from the top universities across Atlanta the chance to immerse themselves in the front office of a professional sports team and to experience how sponsors align with teams to drive positive change in communities.”
Running from September through November 2024, the program will coincide with the Atlanta Falcons' season, offering students the opportunity to engage in scheduled activities and events.
This year's class – along with their Fellowship departments, universities, hometowns, and majors – includes:
• Brand Marketing: Cayla Morgan, Spelman College / Northern Virginia (Sociology and Anthropology)
• Brand Communications: Rece Allen, Morehouse College / Upper Marlboro, MD (Journalism)
• Community Engagement in the Home Depot Backyard: Rhamsei Phillips, Spelman College / Atlanta, GA (Psychology)
• Community Relations: Bria Evans, Spelman College / Kansas City, MO (Psychology)
• Content Production: Lauren Thompson, Spelman College / Washington DC metro area (Documentary Filmmaking, Art and Visual Culture)
• Corporate Partnerships: Anthony George II, Morehouse College / Dallas, TX by way of Bentonville, AR (Business Administration)
• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Jayla McNeil, Clark Atlanta University / Gwinnett County, GA (Marketing)
• Graphic Design: Avery Butler, Spelman College / Baltimore, MD (Psychology)
• Internal Communications and Employer Branding: Alyshea Furman, Spelman College / Upstate New York (English)
• Live Events and Entertainment: Amari Currie, Clark Atlanta University / Atlanta, GA (Supply Chain Management); Ashton Brown, Morehouse College / Irvine, CA (Psychology)
• Player Engagement: Cedric Spain, Morehouse College / Augusta, GA (Psychology)
• Sports Technology: Morgan Jackson, Spelman College / Marietta, GA (Computer Science)
• Stadium Production: Sydney Dixon, Spelman College / Houston, TX (Interactive Media); LeManuel Donaldson, Clark Atlanta University / Seattle, WA (Mass Media Arts)
To learn more about the program, visit the HBCU Fellows Program presented by Wells Fargo page on AtlantaFalcons.com.