HBCU Football: Adrian Jones Named Head Coach At Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) has announced Adrian Jones as the 15th Head Coach of the Vikings football program. Coach Jones served as the head coach of Shaw University for eight seasons, achieving an overall record of 35-45, along with a CIAA record of 29 wins and 28 losses.
"Elizabeth City State University has a proud history and a passionate community. I look forward to partnering with our ECSU family and our student-athletes to build a program that reflects excellence, discipline, and a commitment to success both on the field and in the classroom," Coach Jones said.
He led the Shaw Bears to multiple winning seasons and 49 All-CIAA Conference selections.
Jones spent time coaching at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) ('03 -'07) and ('14 -'16), where he won three Conference Championships and a Black College National Championship in 2006.
He also experienced a successful career as the head coach at his alma mater, Southern Durham High School, where he won several Conference Championships and an NCHSAA State Championship in 2013.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Jones to Elizabeth City State University," said James M. DuBose Jr., ECSU Athletics Director. "He embodies the values and vision we strive for in our athletics program. We are confident that Coach Jones will elevate our football team to new heights and inspire our student-athletes both on and off the field."
A native of Durham, NC, Coach Jones holds a bachelor's degree in recreational therapy and a master's degree in school administration from NCCU.
During his time there, he also excelled as a student-athlete where achieving both academic and athletic success, finishing as an All-Conference Defensive Back ('96, '97), Division II All-American Defensive Back ('96), Streets & Smith All-American Defensive Back ('96), and All-Conference Punt Returner ('94).
Jones is married to Dr. Kamala Uzzell-Jones and has a daughter, Jayla.
About Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University provides students with a high-quality, affordable education.
A constituent member of the University of North Carolina System, ECSU develops courageous, resilient, and empowered leaders through excellent student-centered, experiential learning.
ECSU offers baccalaureate, professional, and master's degrees across a wide variety of disciplines. Come to Discover. Leave to Conquer.
