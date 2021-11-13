HBCU Football Championship Saturday: The SIAC and CIAA Will Crown New Champions

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    HBCU Football: 'Championship Saturday' for SIAC and CIAA

    Two HBCU football conference championships will be decided on the playing field in Week 11.
    Author:

    Two HBCU football conference championships will be decided on the playing field in Week 11. The SIAC and CIAA will have new titleholders by the end of the day.     

    Donte_Edwards

    2021 SIAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    The SIAC Football Championship between Miles College (6-4, 4-2 SIAC) and Albany State (9-1, 6-0 SIAC) will be held at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield, AL on Miles' campus. The kickoff is set for 2 PM CT.

    This season, Albany State defeated Miles with a 31-3 victory at Miles on Oct. 2 in Fairfield, Alabama. The Golden Rams have defeated the Golden Bears in five-consecutive games and three championship games.

    ASU is heavily favored in the contest with a strong rushing attack and defensive effort against Miles.

    "The Albany State University Golden Rams are the #1 ranked scoring defense in the SIAC. The "Dirty Blue" defense is only yielding an astonishing 5.2 points per contest. The "Dirty Blue" defense has held six opponents scoreless so far this season." ~ SIAC

    FEBmy2ZX0AYAmWb

    Prediction: Albany State finishes another impressive season with the SIAC Football Championship title.

    Read More

    FD8libdXwAUYZTs

    2021 CIAA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Two teams who know one another quite well will square off in the 2021 CIAA Football Championship game at 1 PM ET when Bowie State University meets Fayetteville State University.  

    The 2021 CIAA Coach of the Year, Damon Wilson, will pit his Bowie State team's 8-1 (6-0 in conference, 4-0 in North Division) record against Fayetteville State's 7-1 (6-0 in conference, 4-0 in South Division) record.

    The Bulldogs seek its third-consecutive CIAA football championship crown when they battle the Broncos for the fourth-straight time in the title game.

    Fayetteville State sports the top-ranked defense in the conference, and Bowie State's defense is second.

    The Broncos have the CIAA's second-ranked offense in the conference by averaging 32.9 points/game and 394.4 yards/game. Offensively, the Bulldogs are third with 32.3 points/game and a total of 383.3 yards per contest.

    FD8mXloXwAEyRE1

    Fayetteville State has a better passing offense at 237.9 yards/game versus Bowie State's 186.6 yards passing per game. If either needs to make a rally, the Broncos figure to be more established passing than the Bulldogs. However, Bowie State leads the conference in defensive efficiency with 11 (tied) interceptions, second in sacks at 35, and an 82.6 efficiency rating.

    The game could turn out to become a defensive affair. Whoever should win the turnover battle and has the better rush attack may become the victor.

    Prediction: Bowie State wins a close and exciting contest for the 2021 CIAA Football Championship trophy.

    Conference Championships
    Football

    HBCU Football Championship Saturday: The SIAC and CIAA Will Crown New Champions

    51 seconds ago
    logo
    HBCU

    Black College Football Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints Present 'The HBCU Legacy Bowl Career'

    Nov 11, 2021
    Shedeur Sanders
    Football

    HBCU Football Players of the Week Awards for Week 10 - SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South

    Nov 11, 2021
    Deion Sanders Introduced as JSU Head Coach
    Deion Sanders

    JSU's Head Coach Deion Sanders is "Good" for College Football

    Nov 10, 2021
    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders
    Deion Sanders

    Deion Sanders Says He is 'Out of the Hospital'

    Nov 10, 2021
    Coach Deion Sanders
    Deion Sanders

    Why Deion Sanders' TCU Interview is a Consideration, Positive Step

    Nov 10, 2021
    20211106_172134
    Football

    HBCU Football Scores in Week 10: Wacky Close Games, Upsets, Overtimes, and Beatdowns!

    Nov 9, 2021
    SCNSUNCCU
    MEAC

    MEAC Football's Title Clinching & Tiebreaker Scenarios for SC State, Norfolk State, and NCCU

    Nov 9, 2021