HBCU Football Coach Reverses Decision Due To 'Health Concerns'
The former head coach has chosen to decline the offer to return to Shaw.
RALEIGH, NC — Shaw University announced that Greg Ruffin has declined the head football coach position effective immediately due to health concerns.
"I deeply appreciate the opportunity to once again serve as head coach of Shaw University," Ruffin said in his statement. "Unfortunately, due to health concerns, I must step away from my coaching duties. I am grateful for the support of the Shaw family and will always remain a proud part of this community."
"We fully support Coach Ruffin in prioritizing his health and well-being during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery," AD George Knox stated.
A new announcement on the next head coach is forthcoming.
