HBCU Football Dazzles In UFL Week 1 Showdowns

The DC Defenders interim head coach was winning and a former HBCU star was running away with top honors in Week1.

Kyle T. Mosley

Shannon Harris and Jarveon Howard
Shannon Harris and Jarveon Howard / Credit: UFL
As the UFL kicked off its third year this weekend under the leadership of Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one former HBCU football star captured national attention. Also, a Tennessee State alum took over as head coach, only to win his first game as the recently installed interim coach.

A BRAVE RUNS THROUGH THE ROUGHNECKS

Former Alcorn Braves running back Jarveon Howard rushed 13 times for 115 yards and one touchdown to lift the St. Louis Battlehawks over the Houston Roughnecks, 31-6, in the season opener at TDECU Stadium in Houston, TX.

Howard sealed the game for St. Louis on a 74-yard rushing touchdown with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter. He also caught three passes for 18 receiving yards.

Since departing Howard for the National Football League in 2024, he spent time in training camp with the Green Bay Packers but eventually landed on their practice squad during the season.

The BOXTOROW HBCU All-American and First-Team All-SWAC performer was in a crowded backfield in Green Bay. Leading rushers Josh Jacobs (1,320 yards) and Fort Valley State alum Emauel Wilson (502 yards) remained healthy for the Packers' rushing attack most of the season. Howard sat, learned, and is ready for battle for a position this summer.

Several depleted running back corps could use the services of a bruising and speedy rusher like Jarveon Howard. Giving him extra time in the UFL to develop before NFL training camps start will benefit the former SWAC leading rusher, who has found a home with the Battlehawks.

INTERIM HEAD COACH HAS HBCU BLOODLINES

On Mar. 23, Reggie Barlow stunned many by returning to HBCU football upon accepting the head coach position at Tennessee State, filling the vacancy left by Eddie George.

Who will take over for the DC Defenders, who are less than a week away from kicking off the 2025 UFL regular season against the reigning league champions, the Birmingham Stallions? Washington swiftly named quarterbacks coach Shannon Harris as the interim head coach.

Shannon showed up, and showed out!

Future Tennessee State defensive coordinator Gregg Williams led his Defenders to an impressive victory over the Stallions, winning 18-11 at Audi Field. Birmingham struggled offensively, managing only 138 total yards during the game.

Coach Harris and his team took out their frustrations on Birmingham, letting Coach Skip Holtz remember he called him a "Doorman."

"It was personal," Harris explained to Harry Douglas after telling Holtz to get off his field. "Our guys fought hard, man. We talked about it all year, all camp. Coach Barlow did a really good job of getting this team ready to go to camp. And we just continued what we've been taught the entire time. A very emotional win for these guys. They deserve it, and we're excited for it...our guys wanted it more."

Who is Shannon Harris? For almost two decades, Harris has been either a coordinator r reHe's a Tennessee State alum who served under Coach Barlow at Virginia State as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2021-2023.

As the Tiger's offensive coordinator, he returned to his alma mater in Nashville from 2018 to 2019. He also had three years with the Alcorn State Braves from 2015 to 2017 under Coach Fred McNair.

Keep an eye on Coach Shannon! He is expected to join Coach Barlow in the Fall but may transition into a new role.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

Kyle T. Mosley

