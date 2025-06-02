HBCU Football: Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Changes Site To Atlanta
Florida A&M will have an opportunity to avenge last season's stunning loss to Mississippi Valley State not in Itta Bena nor Tallahassee, but at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
On Nov. 16, 2024, the Delta Devils celebrated an upset victory that ended the Rattlers' 23-game home winning streak. What made matters worse for FAMU, who were still in contention for the SWAC East title, they fell 24-21 to a winless MVSU team before a home crowd at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Florida A&M's Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs announced the switch of venues at the FAMU National Alumni Convention in Frisco, Texas. The contest will be played on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Tallahassee Democrat beat writer, Gerald Thomas, wrote:
"They decided they were coming to FAMU, Georgia ― also known as Atlanta," Suggs said at the FAMU National Alumni Association Convention's AD's Breakfast on Friday, May 30.
"So on Oct. 4, we won't be in Itta Bena, Mississippi. We will play Mississippi Valley State University in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia."
Florida A&M has had success in Atlanta, especially at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the site where the Rattlers defeated the Howard Bison, 30-26, at the 2023 Celebration Bowl. That was head coach Willie Simmons' final game at Florida A&M before he hoisted the 2023 Celebration Bowl Trophy and was named the 2023 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.
The Rattlers overcame a 14-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat Norfolk State, 24-23, in the 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium.
Atlanta's FAMU alumni and fans anticipate drawing a large crowd for the in-season game at the beginning of October.