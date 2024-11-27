HBCU Football: Former Jackson State Star Waived By Detroit Lions
James "The Problem" Houston IV was placed on waivers by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Ironically, Houston will be looking for a new home right before Thanksgiving.
Two seasons ago, on Thanksgiving Day, the Jackson State star had a stellar debut against the Buffalo Bills when he corralled quarterback Josh Allen for two sacks and even had a fumble recovery on special teams.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media:
"Yeah, it just didn't (work out.) It just didn't, you know, we had James up for a number of games, you know, came back off the injury, got back, and just never quite worked out, you know. And look, wish him the best of luck. And sometimes you just need a fresh start, and this could be great for him, so wish him the best."
Houston had a breakout rookie season with the Detroit Lions in the National Football League. Making seven game appearances, Houston set NFL rookie records with eight sacks.
The HBCU football product spent most of his second season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He opened this season with a minor injury but was a healthy scratch for several weeks.
Houston could land with a playoff-contending team in need of a pass rusher. It's not the end of his career, and you have to believe he'll be "The Problem" once again in the NFL.