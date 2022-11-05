HBCU Football Games of the Week | Week 10

After Homecoming is Classic season where teams play against their longtime rivals to furthermore cement themselves in the conference rankings, but to also have 365 more days of bragging rights.

This weekend features games that have been important to HBCU Football like the 32nd annual Fountain City Classic, as well as classic games that are just getting their start like the second annual Pepsi SWAC Classic.

HBCU Legends' featured football games across the conferences to watch this weekend.

CIAA

Fayetteville State (6-1; 7-2) vs. Winston-Salem State (3-3; 3-5)

Winston-Salem State is coming off a 28-7 win against CIAA Southern division opponent Johnson C. Smith.

Defense played a large part in the victory by holding the Golden Bulls to one score that didn’t come until the second half. Trevor Willard forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Kairon Martin who ran it to the endzone for a touchdown. Jaylen Gulatte-Ferbee also caused a turnover by catching a 35-yard interception, there were a total of three interceptions.

Overall, the Rams held the Golden Bulls to 211 yards of total offense which along with their turnovers was the key to their win as offensively the Golden Bulls held the Rams to 184 yards of total offense.

The Rams offense is going to have to bring their A game because they face the No. 1 defense in the CIAA. The Fayetteville State Broncos also have three defensive players who are ranked in the CIAA Top 25 for total tackles.

Offensively, the Broncos have Barry Elliot who has nine touchdowns on the season so far. In their last game, the Broncos outgained the Shaw Bears 319-189 yards. The Broncos are on a five-game win streak and haven’t lost to the Rams since 2018.

Players to watch:

Devin Cowan (DE, FSU): Cowan leads the team in tackles for a loss with 14.0 and is tied in first with Cameron Merrell with eight sacks on the season.

How to watch: Kickoff is at 4 PM ET, the game will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network.

SIAC

Albany State (5-1; 7-2) vs. Fort Valley State (4-2; 7-2)

32nd Annual Fountain City Classic

The Golden Rams are coming off a victory against the Maroon Tigers 31-7, both sides of the ball had solid performances that contributed to the win. Offensively, the Golden Rams had 400 yards of total offense despite quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan throwing two interceptions.

He connected with targets Tyree Taylor who led with 71 receiving yards and Ralph Lovett III who had three receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Golden Rams held the Maroon Tigers to 245 yards of total offense, recorded two sacks and came up with two interceptions of their own.

The Fort Valley State Wildcats are coming off a heartbreaking loss having their game-winning touchdown called back. Running back Emmanuel Wilson rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Kelvin Durham completed 12 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Kentrell Lawson led the team with 13 tackles and Adeon Farmer contributed eight tackles with both players having 1.5 tackles for a loss.

This contest will be interesting as Fort Valley State sits at No. 1 in the SIAC for total offense and Albany State sits at No. 2 in the SIAC for total defense.

Players to watch:

Kelvin Durham (QB, FVSU): Durham is on the cusps of throwing for 2,000 yards on the season, he currently has 1,796 yards on 130 of 218 attempts with 15 touchdowns.

How to watch: Kickoff is at 2 PM ET, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

MEAC

Howard (3-5; 2-0) vs. North Carolina Central (6-2; 2-1)

If North Carolina Central wants to remain in the Celebration Bowl conversation, then they’ve got to win the rest of their games. But that will not be an easy feat as they take on Howard who hasn’t had a conference loss yet.

In their last game, the Bison beat Norfolk State with a score of 49-21 for the first time on the road since 2016. Howard is currently second in total and rushing offense led by Eden James who contributed 114 of their 274 rushing yards.

Jarrett Hunter, Kasey Hawthorne and quarterback Quinton Williams all contributed rushing touchdowns as well.

Defensively, the Bison held the Spartans to 229 yards of total offense with Kenny Gallop leading with eight tackles and only one of them being assisted.

The Eagles are ranked atop the conference total offense and defense, they’ve got also got the No. 1 quarterback in the conference Davius Richards. Richards has completed 133 of 210 attempts for 1715 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Additionally, there are six players ranked top 21 in the conference for receiving and four ranked in the top 25 for rushing. They’ve got all the key pieces to win but they’ve got to keep putting it together week after week.

Players to watch:

Davius Richards (QB, NCCU): Richards has completed 133 of 210 attempts for 1715 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Eden James (RB; Howard): James contributed 114 of their 274 rushing yards in the 49-21 win against Norfolk State.

How to watch: Kickoff is at 1 PM ET, the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

SWAC

Florida A&M (4-1; 6-2) vs. Southern (3-2; 5-3)

Southern and Florida A&M will meet in Tallahassee for the Pepsi SWAC Classic, this matchup is a huge game that always draws a huge crowd and is a good contest between both teams and bands.

Like NCCU, if the Florida A&M Rattlers want to keep their playoff dreams alive then they’ve got to win out the rest of their games which is stacked with tough opponents including the Southern Jaguars. Southern is looking to go to the SWAC Championship as the west representative, ultimately rematching with Jackson State.

Southern only allows 282.5 total offensive yards placing them at No. 2 in the SWAC and they only allow 104 rushing yards per game. Although Florida A&M is coming off a homecoming win, they had four turnovers. Offensively, Southern has a dual-threat quarterback in Besean McCray who has 1,389 passing yards and 418 rushing yards on the season.

FAMU has weapons in Xavier Smith who is ranked first in the SWAC in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, he has caught a touchdown in five of the eight games so far. His quarterback Jeremy Moussa is ranked second in the SWAC for passing yards with 2,037 yards, he is also ranked nationally.

Defensively, the ‘Dark Clouds Defense’ will need to have a big game against Besean McCray and stop him early on. The Rattlers will need for 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner Isaiah Land and emerging star Kamari Stephens to have big games.

Players to watch:

Trey Laing (DE, SU): Laing leads the team with 12 tackles for a loss.

Laing leads the team with 12 tackles for a loss. Jeremy Moussa (QB, FAMU): Thrown for 297 passing yards and two touchdowns against UAPB.

How to watch: Kickoff is at 6 PM ET, the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.