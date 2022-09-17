HBCU Football's Featured Games of Week 3

HBCU football has delivered a showcase of high-caliber talent from coaches and players across the HBCU landscape.

As we head into Week 3 of the highly anticipated season, some teams are preparing for conference matchups that will determine their chase to their respective championship games.

HBCU Legends' featured football games across the conferences to watch this weekend.

CIAA

Livingstone at Virginia Union

Virginia State is coming off a close win against the No. 2 ranked team in Division II football, Valdosta State. The Panthers have broken into the Top 25 at No. 23, right above the Bowie State Bulldogs. Sophomore running back Jada Byers broke a school and conference record for rushing yards in a single game with 319 yards. Byers accounted for 342 of the 438 yards of total offense the Panthers had, earning himself National Player of the Week honors by D2Football.com.

Livingstone University beat Elizabeth City State 19-0 during a rainy-day matchup in Week 3. The Blue Bears had a great game defensively, forcing four fumbles. Christian Bostic led the way with eight tackles, a forced fumble, and a recovery in a breakout game, contributing to the shutout. Although this was a shutout win, there are still some things that the Blue Bears need to clean up; they had five fumbles of their own and nine penalties that cost them 70 yards.

Players to watch:

Jada Byers (RB, Virginia Union): Broke a school and conference record for yards in a single game with 319 yards.

Christian Bostic (DE, Livingstone): Had a breakout game with eight tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The game will take place at Hovey Field with a 6 PM ET kickoff. You can watch the game here.

SIAC

Morehouse and Howard are having their rivalry revitalized in the inaugural HBCU NY Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The teams hadn't competed since 2015, when Howard won 25-17 in Washington, D.C.

The contest between these two teams dates back to 1923, nearly a century ago. Howard leads the overall series 25-10-2. Both programs seek their first win of the season in this contest.

Players to watch:

Quinton Williams (QB, Howard): In three games has thrown for 730 yards and four touchdowns.

Daylon Land (LB, Morehouse): Has recorded 20 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and game action starts at 3 PM. CNBC will televise the match, and Peacock will stream the game.

MEAC

Norfolk State at Hampton

Norfolk State returns home after starting the season on the road against two FBS teams, Marshall (55-3) and James Madison (63-7). Norfolk is looking to build upon the progress made by Dawson Odums, who is entering his second year as head coach. Last year the program finished 6-5, the first winning season since 2007.

Hampton has started the season undefeated after beating Howard (31-28) and Tuskegee (42-10). The Pirates have offensive weapons in the backfield and within the receiving core, leading them to average 413.5 yards each game.

Players to watch:

Tyler Long (LB, Norfolk State): All-MEAC 2nd team linebacker; Has recorded 18 tackles and one interception on the season.

Jadakis Bonds (WR, Hampton): Has 213 yards and three touchdowns in two games.

Norfolk State and Hampton will face off in the "Battle of The Bay" Saturday, Sep. 17 at 2 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

SWAC

Grambling State at Jackson State

Grambling State is coming off a win against Northwestern State (47-21) that earned Coach Hue Jackson his first win as head coach. Quarterback Quaterius Hawkins earned SWAC Player of The Week honors, completing 13 of 23 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to victory. The defense held their own, causing three turnovers and contributing to the scoreboard.

Jackson State, led by Coach Deion Sanders is returning a star-studded squad including his son, Shedeur Sanders, who has completed 59 of 77 passes for 599 and six touchdowns in the last two games.

The Tigers' defense, led by SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, Nyles Gaddy, has only allowed their opponents to score six points. Gaddy contributed 3.5 sacks and 4.0 TFLs in the Southern Heritage Classic. Grambling State leads the all-time series, 47-22-1, and has won the last eight of the ten meetings.

Players to watch:

Quaterius Hawkins (QB, Grambling State): Completed 13 of 23 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Nyles Gaddy (LB, Jackson State): Recorded 3.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for a loss in the Southern Heritage Classic against Jackson State.

The Tigers will go head-to-head this week, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 PM CT, as they square off on the ESPN3 broadcast.